This year’s work program in Suriname for upstream operator APA includes an exploration well at offshore block 58, according to CEO John Christmann.

The executive made the comment during the Houston-based company’s fourth quarter earnings call.

Christmann said that multiple prospects have been identified and that APA is working with its partner TotalEnergies to select a target.

He added, however, that the priority for now is appraisal drilling at Krabdagu on the acreage, where one well was spud in December and a second is expected to begin shortly.

“[Krabdagu is] going to take a good portion of the first part of the year,” Christmann told listeners.

Krabdagu results will be used to support work underway in the lead up to a final investment decision for the block, where positive appraisal results were already reported at Sapakara.

Block 58 would be Suriname’s first deepwater contributor of oil and gas.

APA also holds a stake in offshore block 53, where a discovery was announced in August.

APA’s upstream capital investment for Suriname in 2022 totaled US$246mn, or 14% of companywide upstream spend.

Source: APA