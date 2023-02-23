Suriname
News

APA identifies ‘multiple’ Suriname exploration prospects

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Upstream Shallow waters Oil sands Brent NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Mexican Mix Location Natural Gas Drilling rigs Subsea Offshore Geological mapping / Surveys Onshore Shale gas  Tight gas Shale Oil Type of hydrocarbons Crude oil WTI Deepwater Heavy oil Upstream Company Coalbed methane
APA identifies ‘multiple’ Suriname exploration prospects

This year’s work program in Suriname for upstream operator APA includes an exploration well at offshore block 58, according to CEO John Christmann.

The executive made the comment during the Houston-based company’s fourth quarter earnings call.

Christmann said that multiple prospects have been identified and that APA is working with its partner TotalEnergies to select a target.

He added, however, that the priority for now is appraisal drilling at Krabdagu on the acreage, where one well was spud in December and a second is expected to begin shortly.

“[Krabdagu is] going to take a good portion of the first part of the year,” Christmann told listeners.

Krabdagu results will be used to support work underway in the lead up to a final investment decision for the block, where positive appraisal results were already reported at Sapakara.

Block 58 would be Suriname’s first deepwater contributor of oil and gas.

APA also holds a stake in offshore block 53, where a discovery was announced in August.

APA’s upstream capital investment for Suriname in 2022 totaled US$246mn, or 14% of companywide upstream spend.

Source: APA

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Suriname)

Guyana energy watch: Gas to power, upstream push

Guyana energy watch: Gas to power, upstream push

The government sets new deadline in call for a natural gas to power project, while environmental permitting begins for a new drill campaign, among ...

DP World expands investment in Suriname , encouraged by the country’s potential for sustainable development through its evolving oil and gas sector.

DP World expands investment in Suriname , encouraged by the country’s potential for sustainable development through...

In line with the company’s strategic objectives in the oil and gas sector, DP World has made the commitment to develop a comprehensive Offshore Sup...

APA prices planned Suriname drilling at US$100mn

APA prices planned Suriname drilling at US$100mn

Noble sets sights on ‘high growth’ South America rig market

Noble sets sights on ‘high growth’ South America rig market

APA Corporation Announces Appraisal Drilling Success Offshore Suriname in Block 58

APA Corporation Announces Appraisal Drilling Success Offshore Suriname in Block 58

Suriname: TotalEnergies announces another successful well in offshore Block 58

Suriname: TotalEnergies announces another successful well in offshore Block 58

Hess outlines Suriname exploration program

Hess outlines Suriname exploration program

Suriname plans hydro plant overhaul, eyeing natural gas

Suriname plans hydro plant overhaul, eyeing natural gas

Challenger Energy provides June 2021 trading and corporate update

Challenger Energy provides June 2021 trading and corporate update

Suriname: TotalEnergies Expands its Presence with Two New Shallow Water Exploration Licenses

Suriname: TotalEnergies Expands its Presence with Two New Shallow Water Exploration Licenses

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Suriname)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Block 52
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 days ago
  • Project: Block 58
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 months ago
  • Project: Block 42
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 4 months ago
  • Project: Block 53
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 8 months ago
  • Project: Block 54
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 year ago
  • Project: Block 47
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 year ago
  • Project: Block 62
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 year ago
  • Project: Block 61
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 year ago
  • Project: Block 59
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 years ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Alvopetro Energy Ltd.  (Alvopetro)
  • Canadian Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is involved in exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons in Brazil. It operates two mature fields and 14 exploration blocks located ...
  • Company: Enauta Energia S.A.  (Enauta)
  • Enauta Energia S.A., formerly Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção, a subsidiary of Brazilian firm Construtora Queiroz Galvão S.A., engages in the exploration and production of ...

Latest news

Telefónica's Hispam operations grew again in 2022

Telefónica's Hispam operations grew again in 2022

APA identifies ‘multiple’ Suriname exploration prospects

APA identifies ‘multiple’ Suriname exploration prospects

Torex Gold met 2022 cost guidance despite inflation

Torex Gold met 2022 cost guidance despite inflation

Colombia pushes back Pacific LNG bidding deadline

Colombia pushes back Pacific LNG bidding deadline

Who’s drilling in Brazil?

Who’s drilling in Brazil?