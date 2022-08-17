Approval of Cascadura certificate of environmental clearance
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Onshore Crude oil Subsea Shale Oil Upstream Company Natural Gas Heavy oil Oil sands Shale gas Geological mapping / Surveys Upstream Drilling rigs Shallow waters Environmental evaluation Offshore Coalbed methane Location Brent Tight gas Type of hydrocarbons Mexican Mix Deepwater NYMEX Light Sweet Crude WTI
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.