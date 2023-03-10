Argentina moves closer to EITI membership
Argentine provinces Catamarca, Salta, San Juan and Santa Cruz committed to adhere to the standards of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, reinforcing a commitment by the country made in 2019 to disclose information on the mining and oil and gas sectors in its effort to join EITI.
"The incorporation of the four provinces will allow us to advance in a second stage of implementation of the standards, maintaining transparency as the central axis," mining secretary Fernanda Ávila said in a statement.
The provinces, which host several mining operations, must follow a work plan that will be designed by a multi-stakeholder group made up of representatives of the public sector, industry and civil society.
They must also undertake to provide data on how income reaches the government and how this benefits the population.
In the latest report submitted by Argentina to the EITI, with data from 2020-21, all 15 mining companies cited agreed to participate. However, in the case of hydrocarbons, of the 23 companies, only nine agreed to submit their data, the document indicates.
Mining production is concentrated in Argentina in the northwestern provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca, as well as San Juan and Santa Cruz, with eight gold-silver mines and three primary silver operations.
There are also two lithium operations in the northwest.
In 2021, mining exports were US$3.24bn and the report identifies by company how much they paid in income tax, export duties, social security, environmental tax and tax on bank credits and debits.
In that year, 42.5bn pesos (US$212mn) were paid for these concepts, although only four of the 15 mining companies reported paying income tax.
The full document can be viewed here .
Currently there are more than 50 countries that are members of EITI. In Latin America, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico are members, while Chile is also in the process of applying.
