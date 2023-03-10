Argentina
News

Argentina moves closer to EITI membership

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 10, 2023
Gold Silver Taxes & Subsidies Lithium Carbonate

Argentine provinces Catamarca, Salta, San Juan and Santa Cruz committed to adhere to the standards of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, reinforcing a commitment by the country made in 2019 to disclose information on the mining and oil and gas sectors in its effort to join EITI.  

"The incorporation of the four provinces will allow us to advance in a second stage of implementation of the standards, maintaining transparency as the central axis," mining secretary Fernanda Ávila said in a statement.

The provinces, which host several mining operations, must follow a work plan that will be designed by a multi-stakeholder group made up of representatives of the public sector, industry and civil society.

They must also undertake to provide data on how income reaches the government and how this benefits the population.

In the latest report submitted by Argentina to the EITI, with data from 2020-21, all 15 mining companies cited agreed to participate. However, in the case of hydrocarbons, of the 23 companies, only nine agreed to submit their data, the document indicates.

Mining production is concentrated in Argentina in the northwestern provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca, as well as San Juan and Santa Cruz, with eight gold-silver mines and three primary silver operations.

There are also two lithium operations in the northwest.

In 2021, mining exports were US$3.24bn and the report identifies by company how much they paid in income tax, export duties, social security, environmental tax and tax on bank credits and debits.

In that year, 42.5bn pesos (US$212mn) were paid for these concepts, although only four of the 15 mining companies reported paying income tax.

The full document can be viewed here .

Currently there are more than 50 countries that are members of EITI. In Latin America, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico are members, while Chile is also in the process of applying.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Argentina)

Bolivia: Arce estimates oil income of US$2,970 million and a 33% increase in gas exports

Bolivia: Arce estimates oil income of US$2,970 million and a 33% increase in gas exports

Arce estimates oil income of US$2,970 million and a 33% increase in gas exports

Argentina’s Pampa Energía says production outlook hinges on Plan Gas auction, pipeline

Argentina’s Pampa Energía says production outlook hinges on Plan Gas auction, pipeline

Upstream firms are awaiting auction bidding rules associated with an extension of production incentives program Plan Gas, while monitoring the prog...

Argentine gas transporter gives LNG project update

Argentine gas transporter gives LNG project update

Argentina hydrocarbons watch: License extension, compression work tender

Argentina hydrocarbons watch: License extension, compression work tender

Argentina greenlights Plan Gas extension, outlines export rules

Argentina greenlights Plan Gas extension, outlines export rules

Argentina watch: Pipeline engineering tender, shale block, green hydrogen, biofuels

Argentina watch: Pipeline engineering tender, shale block, green hydrogen, biofuels

Vista sees 15-20% annual growth in oil output

Vista sees 15-20% annual growth in oil output

Snapshot: Top 10 oil blocks in Argentina’s Neuquén basin

Snapshot: Top 10 oil blocks in Argentina’s Neuquén basin

Argentina watch: Distributed generation bill, YPF Luz capacity target, hydrogen opportunities

Argentina watch: Distributed generation bill, YPF Luz capacity target, hydrogen opportunities

Energy roundup: Priority dispatch, hydrogen strategy, transmission line, thermal plant, rate consultation

Energy roundup: Priority dispatch, hydrogen strategy, transmission line, thermal plant, rate consultation

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Argentina)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Argentina)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Camuzzi Gas Pampeana S.A.  (CGP)
  • Camuzzi Gas Pampeana S.A. (CGP) is a piped natural gas distributor in Argentina serving residential, commercial and industrial clients. The company holds an exclusive concession...
  • Company: Atanor S.C.A.  (Atanor)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...

Latest news

Argentina moves closer to EITI membership

Argentina moves closer to EITI membership

Mexican telcos see increasing mobile revenues

Mexican telcos see increasing mobile revenues

Lasso doesn't rule out early elections in Ecuador

Lasso doesn't rule out early elections in Ecuador

Emerson betting on LatAm sustainability commitments

Emerson betting on LatAm sustainability commitments

Colombia's Promigas, TGI complete pipeline interconnection works

Colombia's Promigas, TGI complete pipeline interconnection works