Argentina watch: Auction schedule, solar projects
The Argentine federal energy department has amended the schedule of a renewables auction.
The call, which continues with the legacy of the long-abandoned RenovAr auction scheme started in 2016, encompasses only new projects and includes 20 of Argentina's 23 provinces, divided into six main regions.
Once built, projects will access 15-year supply contracts with wholesale market administrator Cammesa, with a premium paid for projects that can inject power during high-demand hours.
Under the amended schedule, a consultation period will be open until March 9, with the deadline for replies being March 14. Both technical and economic bids are due April 27.
Award decisions are due July 6 and contract signing penciled in to start July 11.
***
San Juan province’s public energy firm Epse and power generation solutions company Impsa signed an agreement to develop the 50MW solar project Ullum Alfa.
Provincial governor Sergio Uñac and federal industry and productive development chief José Ignacio de Mendiguren also inked the document.
The Epse project was announced during an event where officials detailed a 15.5bn-peso (US$79.3mn) federal investment plan targeting the province, state news agency Télam said.
San Juan has the biggest solar footprint in the country by number of plants, said Uñac, adding that 16 were operational and four projects were in the execution phase.
ALSO READ: Argentine province San Juan’s solar embrace
Among projects in the province are generator Genneia’s 60MW solar farm Tocota III and the 78MW Sierras de Ullum PV park, both of which are in the construction phase, according to recent company information.
Via a regulatory filing this month, Genneia said that it had signed a contract for a loan of US$85mn for Tocota III and Buenos Aires wind park La Elbita. Awarded for project construction, operation and maintenance, the loan is from Dutch development bank FMO and Canadian development finance institute DFIC.
Earlier in the month Genneia said it had placed US$73mn in green bonds to finance the 104MW first-phase construction of the 162MW La Elbita farm and for Tocota III.
Genneia, Argentina’s biggest renewable energy player by output, is carrying out a US$350mn investment plan, after spending more than US$1.1bn in 2016-21.
ALSO READ: Corporate demand driving Argentina wind power growth
**
State power generator YPF Luz and La Pampa energy firm Pampetrol signed an agreement to jointly deploy up to 80MW of solar capacity in the province.
Officials are mulling a pair of projects, each with capacity of up to 40MW. Estimated outlay is US$20mn-30mn each.
They are targeting the localities of Realicó and General Pico in the north of the province, where officials have previously said supply needed bolstering. Studies will be conducted, YPF Luz said in a statement.
YPF Luz recently issued US$150mn in debt to help finance the company’s fourth wind farm, which will have capacity of 155MW. The US$260mn project, General Levalle, is planned for Córdoba province.
La Pampa launched a call last year for renewable energy project proposals. A 7MW project was awarded, officials said in September.
In a 2020 decree, the province declared renewable energy and distributed generation of “strategic interest,” with the objective of creating a favorable environment to attract investment. The province has introduced tax benefits for associated projects.
Officials had previously tried incorporating a renewables plant into an oil block auction.
