Argentina working to grant Shell investment regime benefits
Argentina’s government said it is working to reintegrate upstream firm Shell into investment promotion decree 929 of 2013.
Shell is poised to become the third producer granted access to the benefits, after Chevron and Petronas.
“Following a suspension by the previous government, we’re spurring the reintegration of Shell into the 929 regime,” economy minister Sergio Massa said in a tweet.
Associated resolutions granting rights to Chevron, via CHNC (for area Loma La Lata Norte/Loma Campana) and Petronas (for area La Amarga Chica) were published in September and November of last year, respectively.
Decree 929 effectively encourages investments by enabling exports and promising zero withholding taxes and access to a percentage of the net income of the resulting hard currency free of exchange controls, local lawyer Francisco Romano wrote in a recent guest column.
Shell will be granted rights for areas Sierras Blancas and Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste, local media outlet EnergíaOn reported. The rights apply to 20% of production. Qualifying firms must meet investment requisites. Shell has invested US$2bn linked to the Vaca Muerta unconventional hydrocarbons formation, the federal government said.
Argentina has also announced a separate investment promotion scheme, granting forex market access for a proportion of revenue from additional output by oil and gas drillers.
ALSO READ: Argentine oil export requests climb, Neuquén shale drillers power growth
The decree 929 news comes as Shell cut the ribbon on a US$100mn oil pipeline of 105km that will help dispatch hydrocarbons from Vaca Muerta – the so-called Sierras Blancas-Allen duct.
The 125,000b/d (20,000m3/d) pipeline connects to an Oldelval trunk line – the subject of a major expansion – that carries Neuquén basin output to port facilities in Buenos Aires province. Shell (60%) was partnered by fellow upstream firms Pan American Energy (25%) and Pluspetrol (15%).
Shell is the third biggest producer at Vaca Muerta, according to December data from the General Mosconi institute energy think tank. Of the 44,100m3/d pumped out that month, Shell accounted for 4,800m3/d, Pan American Energy (whose main assets are in the Golfo San Jorge basin) 3,100m3/d and Pluspetrol 1,000m3/d.
The biggest player was state oil company and Chevron partner YPF, registering 24,800m3/d, followed by Vista Energy (6,100m3/d).
Vaca Muerta output grew 33.9% year-on-year in December as drillers eye the export market.
