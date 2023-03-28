Argentina’s federal energy department granted a grid access request for the 101MW Buenos Aires wind project Vientos Olavarría, filed by owner Parque Eólico Vientos Olavarría.

Targeting the Mater term market, Vientos Olavarría was awarded 24MW of priority transmission dispatch capacity in an auction hosted by wholesale power market administrator Cammesa and corresponding to 3Q22.

The project will connect to the new Vientos Olavarría substation via a 132kV link in the jurisdiction of transmission firm Transba, a resolution published in the official gazette states.

***

Electricity transmission firm Transnoa has sought grid access for 32.4MW solar PV project Las Lomas on behalf of generator Energía Renovables Las Lomas.

Las Lomas would connect to the 66kV network of La Rioja distribution company Edelar.

Targeting the Mater term market, Las Lomas was awarded 32.4MW of priority transmission dispatch capacity in an auction corresponding to 4Q21.

***

Ratings agency Moody’s deemed as credit-positive technical rules that will allow the monetization of accounts receivable that Chilean power generation companies have accrued since February 2022.

The rules govern the implementation of a US$2.3bn fund to alleviate generator liquidity by financing a price-stabilization mechanism through 2032.

The mechanism, the second introduced, includes a US$1.8bn energy ministry injection, plus US$500mn from a tariff increase for large consumers with power demand of more than 350kWh per month, Moody’s said in a report.

The accumulation of receivables – linked to measures to ease tensions stemming from the 2019 social crisis – translated into negative working capital for rated power firms Enel Generación Chile, Colbún, AES Andes and Inversiones Latin American Power for most of 2022.

The four rated companies, Moody’s said, have various amounts of receivables that they can recover through the PEC2 mechanism, as of the fiscal year that ended in December 2022 (and denominated in US dollars):

* Enel Generación Chile US$293mn

* Colbún: US$60mn

* AES Andes: US$220mn

* Inversiones Latin America Power: US$10.2mn

Moody’s said: “PEC2 allows the generation companies to get credit through the sales of certificates for the price differences they have accumulated since February-March 2022. The implementation of the fund will release the existing liquidity constraints on power generators exposed to the distribution companies' power-purchase agreement contracts.”

Generators financed the first mechanism, PEC1, themselves, with the tally reaching some US$1.4bn. Under PEC1, generators had to make up the difference between a temporary stabilized price and distribution charges that the local utilities paid.

“Operationally, power generators selling energy into the regulated market will still receive stabilized prices from the distribution companies or end users,” Moody’s said. “But they will also receive certificates of payment from the PEC2 fund to make up for the difference between the stabilized price, which consumers pay, and the real contractual price that the generators are entitled to receive.”

Originally, the government was due to start refunding the receivables from July 2023. The original fund limit was reached earlier than expected, in 1Q22.

In related news, senators have proposed a mechanism to alleviate the impact on municipalities and SMEs of electricity rate hikes – partly associated with PEC2 – due to enter force from September.