Barcelona, March 1– Telecommunications, information and entertainment companies with a strong presence in Latin America and the Caribbean debated in Barcelona together with government authorities from the region and proposed working together to modernize sectoral regulations, in order to facilitate investments by full connectivity and maximize the social benefits of the expansion of the digital economy.

The debate was held at a meeting convened by the Inter-American Association of Telecommunications Companies (ASIET) in a Barcelona hotel, coinciding with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. “Compact Digital: Public-private alliances and intelligent regulation to reduce the digital divide”, was the title of the meeting.

"The telecommunications and audiovisual industry has undergone major transformations due to changes in technology, the market, and user habits. For this reason, public authorities, regulators, companies, and international organizations must dialogue as key players in the inclusive development of the ecosystem digital in Latin America.In these constructive and collaborative debates, we delve into smart regulation with public and regulatory policies that promote investment and the development of digital skills for a productive use of ICT”, said Maryleana Méndez, General Secretary of ASIET.

Carlos Magariños, Director of Global Strategy and External Affairs of Vrio Corp, highlighted the large attendance of public authorities and company representatives, considering that this "demonstrates interest in generating a proactive agenda for public-private cooperation, based on a commitment to advance in the reduction of the digital gap in the region".

In addition to important companies with a presence throughout Latin America, government representatives and regulatory entities from Brazil, Mexico, Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Paraguay and Uruguay participated in the event; and representatives of international organizations such as OECD, CAF and the Inter-American Telecommunications Commission (CITEL). There were coincidences around the need to promote a regulatory improvement in the region.

The companies ratified their commitment to continue investment and innovation efforts in connectivity, technology, communication and education services, to promote true digital inclusion in the region, with the purpose of generating opportunities that diversify and expand the economy.

Ángel Melguizo, an economist specializing in public policies and digital regulation, proposed the creation of a business platform to improve digital cooperation, given the challenge of technological deployment in the region with respect to North America, Europe and Asia. “Latin America and the Caribbean must advance decisively to become a more connected and dynamic region, through the digital transformation of all economic sectors, and more inclusive, with a special focus on innovations in digital regulation, and on accelerating investment in telecommunications and education”, commented Melguizo.

And he listed alarming data: 3 out of 10 Latin Americans still do not regularly access the Internet, twice the OECD average. The disconnection is concentrated in the poorest sectors, reaching 60%. "In the education sector, a low-income primary school student is six times less likely to have a computer connected to the Internet at home than a student from a high-income family," said the expert.

Melguizo explained that the access gaps in the region are compounded by the lower speed of connections, which is decisive for studying or teleworking. In countries with high human development, subscriptions to fixed broadband services are growing at a rate 15 times faster than in countries with low human development. And connection speeds in Latin America are a third or a quarter of those of higher-income countries.

In turn, the economist considered that the digitization of production processes is too passive in the region. Despite the fact that 90% of companies are connected, less than half purchase supplies online, not to mention more advanced developments (but already present in other regions) based on the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence or big data. In this regard, he pointed out that, although all the countries in the region have digital agendas, only one in three has an explicit budget allocated for the challenge, generating volatility and, at times, a scarcity of resources to develop a true digital transformation of the states.

Melguizo added that the gains in terms of productivity, equity and environmental sustainability would be remarkable if smart regulations that accelerate investments are advanced. "Latin America could surpass pre-covid trends in 2024 if it embarks on a deep digital transformation, driven by the telecommunications, technology and media sectors, but the primary, manufacturing, health, education and mobility sectors will also benefit notably," he concluded. .

The event was sponsored by Vrio Corp, a company with a presence in eleven Latin American countries through DIRECTV, SKY Brasil and DGO. This company promotes a platform open to other firms, institutions and organizations interested in cooperating and articulating with the States for the purpose of increasing investments to generate greater digital inclusion.





About ASIET

The Inter-American Association of Telecommunications Companies is made up of public and private companies in the telecommunications sector that operate in the countries of the American continent. ASIET works for the development of telecommunications and the advancement of the digital transformation in the region through public-private dialogue, promoting the growth of the industry and favoring the exchange of knowledge and international good practices.