Atento announces successful capital raise
Press Release
By Atento
NEW YORK - Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or the "Company"), one of the largest providers worldwide and a leading company in customer relationship services and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO), confirms today that it has secured its previously announced financing program. The additional capital raised will further strengthen Atento's balance sheet and liquidity position as management focuses on transforming the business.
Atento engaged Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor to assist in this round of fundraising. As stated in the Q3 earnings call, Atento has evaluated different financial alternatives from current investors and other institutions to enhance its liquidity position. Atento will continue to work to add additional investors as part of the long-term financing goals.
Atento remains focused on driving shareholder value with significant initiatives directed at both revenue growth and operational optimization. Atento continues working to solidify its financial position while transforming and elevating Atento´s next generation customer experience. This fundraise fortifies its commitment to their +400 blue chip clients and operations in 16 countries delivering best-in-class customer experience services.
The fourth quarter has continued the positive trend by generating strong EBITDA margin growth, delivering the cash balance to close at US$ 84 million on December 31, 2022.
Atento continues to benefit from its unique leadership position in the Latin American region with a renewed sales focus on near-shore Spanish support, while also remaining on track to open its first offshore operation in the Philippines with marquee clients.
About Atento
Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BPO") services in Latin America, and among the top providers globally. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 16 countries where it employs approximately 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in industries such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. Also, in 2021 Everest named Atento as a "star performer". Gartner named the company as a leader for two years in a row, since 2021 in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. For more information visit www.atento.com
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Mexico)
ICT regulatory watch: Mexico, Peru, Honduras, Colombia, Ecuador
BNamericas presents a roundup of sector briefs.
Telmex reaches an agreement with the Telephone Operators Union of the Mexican Republic
Under this new agreement, the % of the maximum retirement benefit for workers is reduced from 80% to 60% of their last salary integrated with certa...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Datacenter SP6
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: New Google datacenter in Argentina
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: AZ2 data center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: FON Macrozona On
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Google data center in Uruguay (Teros)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Updating and expansion of the National Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: EdgeConneX Santiago SCL02
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: EdgeConneX Santiago SCL01
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Edge Data Center (EDCBUE01) Buenos Aires, Pilar Industrial Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: ICT (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Vívaro Telecom
-
Vívaro Telecom, formerly Marcatel COM, S.A. de C.V., is a Mexican company founded in 1994 in Monterrey, which provides telecom services in over 100 countries. Through its over 4...
- Company: Grupo Broxel
-
Broxel is a Mexican e-commerce company that offers everything from physical and electronic cards to point of sale terminals. The Broxel platform is a multi-service virtual platf...
- Company: Equinix México
- Company: Eléctrica A-B, S.A. de C.V. (Grupo ABSA)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Neutral Networks, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Neutral Networks)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Even Telecom, S.A. de C.V. (Even Telecom)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: América Móvil, S.A.B de C.V. (AMX)
-
Mexico's América Móvil, S.A.B de C.V. is an integrated telecommunications services provider in Latin America. The company offers fixed and mobile services, pay television, IT so...
- Company: Viasat Tecnología S.A. de C.V. (Viasat México)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...