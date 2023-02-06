Press Release

By Atento

NEW YORK - Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or the "Company"), one of the largest providers worldwide and a leading company in customer relationship services and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO), confirms today that it has secured its previously announced financing program. The additional capital raised will further strengthen Atento's balance sheet and liquidity position as management focuses on transforming the business.

Atento engaged Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor to assist in this round of fundraising. As stated in the Q3 earnings call, Atento has evaluated different financial alternatives from current investors and other institutions to enhance its liquidity position. Atento will continue to work to add additional investors as part of the long-term financing goals.

Atento remains focused on driving shareholder value with significant initiatives directed at both revenue growth and operational optimization. Atento continues working to solidify its financial position while transforming and elevating Atento´s next generation customer experience. This fundraise fortifies its commitment to their +400 blue chip clients and operations in 16 countries delivering best-in-class customer experience services.

The fourth quarter has continued the positive trend by generating strong EBITDA margin growth, delivering the cash balance to close at US$ 84 million on December 31, 2022.

Atento continues to benefit from its unique leadership position in the Latin American region with a renewed sales focus on near-shore Spanish support, while also remaining on track to open its first offshore operation in the Philippines with marquee clients.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BPO") services in Latin America, and among the top providers globally. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 16 countries where it employs approximately 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in industries such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. Also, in 2021 Everest named Atento as a "star performer". Gartner named the company as a leader for two years in a row, since 2021 in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. For more information visit www.atento.com