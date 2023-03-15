Mexico
Press Release

AT&T México and Red Hat join forces to promote development of 5G applications

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

AT&T press release

Mexico City March 15, 2023.- AT&T Mexico today announced a collaboration with Red Hat, which aims to foster a technological ecosystem through the development of applications based on the 5G network.

"Within AT&T Mexico, we believe that the 5G network will benefit companies, consumers, and society in general, enabling new business cases and triggering economic growth," said Arturo Barraza, Director of the 5G Innovation Laboratory. "For this reason, it is important to us to have strategic allies like Red Hat who share our goal of driving the development of technology with purpose."

In Mexico, the number of 5G connections is expected to increase by 14% by 2025,[1] in addition to the fact that this will increase the demand, in the public and private sectors, for services and applications for this type of network, according to data from the GSMA organization. Collaboration between companies occurs at a key moment to promote the development of new use cases that are intended to benefit the general public and organizations.

“Business Transformation continues to be top of mind for many in the telecom industry. At Red Hat, we believe that open source innovation is the driving force behind the 5G transformation to bring the necessary flexibility and scale to network deployments. We look forward to collaborating with AT&T México on their 5G Innovation Lab to help design and implement 5G solutions based on Red Hat open source technologies to connect applications, data, and end users more effectively across all network environments." highlighted Juan Carlos Zeron, Director of Business Development for Latin America at Red Hat.

Through this collaboration, both companies will work hand in hand to promote different solutions developed in open source by experts from the AT&T Mexico 5G Innovation Laboratory, using Red Hat technologies.

The collaboration between Red Hat and the 5G Innovation Laboratory will seek to make the most of the benefits of the fifth generation network, making applications that keep people connected and facilitate collaboration, strengthening the country's economic growth.

About AT&T*

At AT&T in the US (AT&T, Inc), we help more than 100 million families, friends and neighbors in the United States connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first call more than 140 years ago to our multi-gigabit 5G mobile and internet offerings today, at AT&T we innovate to improve people's lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), visit about.att.com. Information for investors at investors.att.com

In Mexico, AT&T is transforming the telecommunications industry by fostering greater competition and shaping the next generation of mobile internet.

AT&T products and services in Mexico are available nationwide at AT&T points of sale in Mexico.
For more information about AT&T products and services, visit https://www.att.com.mx/.
[1] 2022 | 5G in Mexico | Statista

