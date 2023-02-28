Canadian gold miner Aura Minerals announced that it plans capex between US$80.6mn and US$92.7mn for 2023, underlining that the amount is likely to increase during the year.

"In 2023, the company will continue to allocate capital to new projects and expansions. This mainly includes the final phase of construction and ramp-up of the Almas Project in Brazil's Tocantins state," Aura said in a statement.

"In addition, the company expects to approve the development of new greenfield projects (Borborema or Matupá) in the first half of 2023. The company will inform the market and update its capex projection at the moment in which the approval of the construction of a new project takes place," it added.

Meanwhile, the company announced plans to invest between US$$22mn and US$26mn in exploration this year.

PRODUCTION

Aura's production is expected to reach 254,000-292,000oz gold equivalent in 2023. By comparison, it produced 242,524oz in 2022, down 6% from 2021.

"A significant factor for the increase in output will be the start of production at Almas, with the ramp-up starting in April and commercial production being reached in July 2023," the company said.

"After the implementation of the Borborema and Matupá projects, in addition to optimizations in current operations, we maintain our perspective of reaching production of 450,000oz per annum by 2025," added Aura CEO Rodrigo Barbosa.

COPPER

Separately, the company announced that it acquired an exploration permit for the Serra da Estrela project in the Caracas region of Brazil's Pará state.

Aura has made an initial payment of US$3mn and if it elects to continue to explore the Serra de Estrela project, further future payments will be required.

“Aura is delivering its strategy of 86% growth by bringing online our three new mines in Brazil by 2025. Additionally, we continue to see excellent opportunities to grow our resource base by adding to our exploration pipeline. The addition of Serra da Estrela gives us potential long-term exposure to copper in the world-class mining jurisdiction of Carajás, while our exposure to gold continues to grow," said Barbosa.

Serra da Estrela involves an exploration permit totaling 9,805 hectares and resources include iron oxide, copper and gold mineralization.

Prior work includes nine historical mineralized exploration holes totaling 2,552m, previously drilled by Anglo American.

Aura intends to undertake exploration activities to test the continuity and economic grades of the target.

The Carajás mineral province is one of the most important polymetallic districts in the world and hosts several deposits such as the Sossego and Salobo mines, owned by mining titan Vale.