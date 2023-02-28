Aura Minerals announces capex plans for 2023
Canadian gold miner Aura Minerals announced that it plans capex between US$80.6mn and US$92.7mn for 2023, underlining that the amount is likely to increase during the year.
"In 2023, the company will continue to allocate capital to new projects and expansions. This mainly includes the final phase of construction and ramp-up of the Almas Project in Brazil's Tocantins state," Aura said in a statement.
"In addition, the company expects to approve the development of new greenfield projects (Borborema or Matupá) in the first half of 2023. The company will inform the market and update its capex projection at the moment in which the approval of the construction of a new project takes place," it added.
Meanwhile, the company announced plans to invest between US$$22mn and US$26mn in exploration this year.
PRODUCTION
Aura's production is expected to reach 254,000-292,000oz gold equivalent in 2023. By comparison, it produced 242,524oz in 2022, down 6% from 2021.
"A significant factor for the increase in output will be the start of production at Almas, with the ramp-up starting in April and commercial production being reached in July 2023," the company said.
"After the implementation of the Borborema and Matupá projects, in addition to optimizations in current operations, we maintain our perspective of reaching production of 450,000oz per annum by 2025," added Aura CEO Rodrigo Barbosa.
COPPER
Separately, the company announced that it acquired an exploration permit for the Serra da Estrela project in the Caracas region of Brazil's Pará state.
Aura has made an initial payment of US$3mn and if it elects to continue to explore the Serra de Estrela project, further future payments will be required.
“Aura is delivering its strategy of 86% growth by bringing online our three new mines in Brazil by 2025. Additionally, we continue to see excellent opportunities to grow our resource base by adding to our exploration pipeline. The addition of Serra da Estrela gives us potential long-term exposure to copper in the world-class mining jurisdiction of Carajás, while our exposure to gold continues to grow," said Barbosa.
Serra da Estrela involves an exploration permit totaling 9,805 hectares and resources include iron oxide, copper and gold mineralization.
Prior work includes nine historical mineralized exploration holes totaling 2,552m, previously drilled by Anglo American.
Aura intends to undertake exploration activities to test the continuity and economic grades of the target.
The Carajás mineral province is one of the most important polymetallic districts in the world and hosts several deposits such as the Sossego and Salobo mines, owned by mining titan Vale.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
TSX highlights Sigma Lithium as top-performing company
Sigma is in the spotlight as the firm is due to start production at its Grota do Cirilo lithium project in Brazil in April.
Potássio do Brasil to advance US$2.5bn potash project this year
CEO Adriano Espeschit talks with BNamericas about some details of the project in Brazil's Amazonas state.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Grota do Cirilo (Phase 3)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Itinga
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Vermelho
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Luanga
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Corumbá
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Castelo de Sonhos (CDS)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Minas - Rio
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Almas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Cabaçal
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Jaguar nickel sulphide project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente e dos Recursos Naturais Renováveis (Ibama)
-
The Brazilian Institute of the Environment and of Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) is an agency of the federal government, linked to the Ministry of the Environment, that fun...
- Company: Morro do Pilar Minerais S.A.
- Company: Intech Engenharia Inovação e Tecnologia Ltda. (Intech Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Gerdau Açominas S.A. (Açominas)
-
Gerdau Açominas, a subsidiary of Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau, is engaged in the production and sale of steel plate, blocks, billets, structural profiles and wire rod, serving th...
- Company: Samarco Mineração S.A. (Samarco)
-
Samarco Mineração S.A. is a Brazilian company engaged in the mining, beneficiation, pelletizing and export of iron ore. The firm's mining and beneficiation operations are locate...
- Company: John Deere Latin America, S.A. (John Deere Latin America)
-
John Deere is a US-based firm engaged in the manufacture and distribution of equipment worldwide. Its equipment division provides services to diverse industries, including agric...
- Company: Steinert Latinoamericana Ltda. (Steinert Latinoamericana)
-
Steinert Latinoamericana is the Brazilian unit of German equipment manufacturer Steinert Elektromagnetbau GmbH. It produces magnetic and sensor-sorting separation systems that a...
- Company: Correias Mercúrio S/A Indústria e Comércio (Correias Mercúrio)
-
Correias Mercúrio S/A Indústria e Comércio is a Brazilian manufacturer of conveyor belts used in power transmission, transport and material lifting. The company owns a 27,000m2 ...