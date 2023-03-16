The government of Barbados plans to launch the licensing round for offshore acreage next month, according to Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

The process was due to begin in December but was postponed after companies requested additional time to evaluate acreage and data, and the need to complete amendments to the legislative and licensing framework.

In her 2023 budget speech to parliament, Mottley said that the cabinet has approved the amendments which will be submitted to lawmakers.

“The initial prospectivity suggests that there may well be as much as over 42 trillion cubic feet of gas or 13 billion barrels of undiscovered oil,” she highlighted.

The prime minister added that there is the possibility of entering into bilateral partnerships to tap the hydrocarbon resources.

Read Heritage Executives and the Barbados National Oil Company Discuss Collaboration

“I've made the point that we want to concentrate on gas as a clean energy bridge and that we can't ignore. Unless, of course, there are countries or a country willing to pay us to keep our natural gas in the seabed. If that is the case, come forward and we will talk,” Mottley stated.

Other sector developments mentioned by Mottley were the start of an update to the 2019-30 national energy plan and an offering by Scotland to provide technical assistance along with IFC for offshore wind.

