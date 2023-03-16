Barbados to resume offshore licensing process in April
The government of Barbados plans to launch the licensing round for offshore acreage next month, according to Prime Minister Mia Mottley.
The process was due to begin in December but was postponed after companies requested additional time to evaluate acreage and data, and the need to complete amendments to the legislative and licensing framework.
In her 2023 budget speech to parliament, Mottley said that the cabinet has approved the amendments which will be submitted to lawmakers.
“The initial prospectivity suggests that there may well be as much as over 42 trillion cubic feet of gas or 13 billion barrels of undiscovered oil,” she highlighted.
The prime minister added that there is the possibility of entering into bilateral partnerships to tap the hydrocarbon resources.
Read Heritage Executives and the Barbados National Oil Company Discuss Collaboration
“I've made the point that we want to concentrate on gas as a clean energy bridge and that we can't ignore. Unless, of course, there are countries or a country willing to pay us to keep our natural gas in the seabed. If that is the case, come forward and we will talk,” Mottley stated.
Other sector developments mentioned by Mottley were the start of an update to the 2019-30 national energy plan and an offering by Scotland to provide technical assistance along with IFC for offshore wind.
For more related content, click on the following links:
Caribbean power watch: Offshore wind, solar funds, policy/regulatory updates
Caribbean electromobility watch: Roadmap, fleet renewal, cooperation funds
World Bank Approves US$100 Million for Barbados’ Green and Resilient Recovery
GCF approves Project Preparation Facility grant to establish Barbados green bank
IFC and IDB Invest Partner with HDF Energy and Rubis to Develop First Green Hydrogen Power Plant in Barbados
Barbados looking at LNG import alternative
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Barbados)
Caribbean, Central America power watch
A roundup of briefs from Barbados, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Central America's regional grid.
IDB, Green Climate Fund to Promote E-Mobility in Latin American and Caribbean Cities
IDB, Green Climate Fund to Promote E-Mobility in Latin American and Caribbean Cities
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Serra do Assuruá XIV Wind Farm (Serra de Assuruá Complex - Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
20 hours ago
- Project: Serra do Assuruá Wind Farm XXIII (Serra de Assuruá Complex - Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
20 hours ago
- Project: Serra do Assuruá XV Wind Farm (Serra de Assuruá Complex - Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
20 hours ago
- Project: Serra do Assuruá VIII wind farm (Serra de Assuruá complex - Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
20 hours ago
- Project: Serra do Assuruá I wind farm (Serra de Assuruá complex - Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
20 hours ago
- Project: Ituango hydro (Hidroituango)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
20 hours ago
- Project: Santo Agostinho 17 wind farm (Santo Agostinho wind complex - Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
19 hours ago
- Project: Santo Agostinho 13 wind farm (Santo Agostinho wind complex - Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
15 hours ago
- Project: Vientos Fray Guen wind park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: San Juan- Rodeo transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
Other companies in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Mitsubishi Colombia Ltda. (Mitsubishi Colombia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Total Eren Colombia SAS
- Company: Starta Engenharia Ltda.
- Company: Karpa S.A. (Karpa Ingeniería)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Minera Gold Fields Salares Norte SpA
- Company: Cobra Perú S.A. (Cobra Perú)
-
Cobra Peru S.A. is the local unit of Spanish firm Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios and is involved in the engineering and construction business. The 90MW Tres Hermanas wind compl...
- Company: Prodiel Perú S.A.C. (Prodiel Perú)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Verano Capital Holding SpA (Verano Capital)
-
Verano Capital Holding Spa is engaged in renewable energy projects investment and development since 2012. Headquartered in Santiago, it developed and sold five projects totaling...