Argentina
Bids for Argentine road contract more than double budget

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
The two bids opened for a repair and maintenance contract put out to tender by Argentina’s roadworks agency Vialidad Nacional were more than double the budget of 4.5bn pesos (US$23mn).

The project involves a 122km stretch of national route 141 in San Juan province, starting at the border with La Rioja province and ending at the intersection with national route 20, bidding documents show.

The bidders were:

Construcciones Ivica y Antonio Dumandzic (12.6bn pesos)
Rovella Carranza (9.96bn pesos)

 

