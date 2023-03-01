Bids for Argentine road contract more than triple budget
Argentine highway authority Vialidad Nacional opened three bids for a road repair and maintenance (CREMA) contract that more than tripled the budget of 3.9bn pesos (US$20mn), continuing a trend seen in public works auctions in the past year.
The project covers two sections entailing 222km in southern Río Negro province, documents show.
The first stretch comprises 193km of national route 22 (pictured) between the border with La Pampa province and the town of Chimpay. The second covers 29km of national route 250 between the town of Pomona and the road’s intersection with route 22.
The bidders were:
Ingeniería y Arquitectura (11.2bn pesos)
Hidraco (12.6bn pesos)
Vial Agro (12.4bn pesos)
Construction costs in Argentina have nearly doubled over the last year amid high inflation.
Higher spending on infrastructure, meanwhile, is pressuring the fiscal deficit.
