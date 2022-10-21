Argentina
Bids for US$180mn Argentine aqueduct vastly exceed reference budget

Bnamericas Published: Friday, October 21, 2022
Tenders Costs Distribution network Public Investment Potable water treatment plants Water pipelines Inflation
Similar to previous infrastructure tenders in Argentina, bids for a 27.7bn-peso (US$180mn) aqueduct in Santa Fe province exceeded the reference budget amid rising inflation and construction costs. 

CPC offered 64bn pesos, Ecosur Bahia 61.9bn pesos and Supercemento 56.9bn pesos.

The tender by the public works ministry involves the San Javier-Tostado aqueduct, which comprises a main 310km pipeline, plus 50km of secondary distribution lines, according to the tender documents.

Other works include a 600l/s potable water treatment plant, a water intake at San Javier River, a 2.2km pressure pipeline leading to the treatment plant, and nine pumping stations.

