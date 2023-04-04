Block 43 ITT thermal power plant began tests with reduced crude oil to produce electricity for the oil industry
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
Celec statement
The thermal power plant that provides electricity for the oil operations of Block 43 ITT, of EP PETROECUADOR, will stop working with diesel and will do so with reduced crude, provided by the same state company. After reviewing the operational parameters of the generation units and complying with the operational risk analysis protocols and the inspection prior to start-up, last Saturday, April 1, the Electricity Corporation of Ecuador (CELEC EP), through the Unit of Termopichincha Business, began conversion tests for the use of this fuel.
In 2018, based on an energy efficiency agreement, CELEC EP transferred 20 internal combustion engines from the Quevedo Thermal Power Plant to Block 43 ITT. This power plant has a nominal installed capacity of 34 MW and effective availability of 22.5 MW.
Pursuant to the same agreement, specialized technicians from CELEC EP and the manufacturer carried out the work for the conversion of diesel to reduced crude, provided by EP Petroecuador. With the change of fuel, the import of diesel is reduced and the use of heavy fuels of national production is promoted, with which significant savings of resources for the Ecuadorian State will be achieved.
As part of the state resources optimization plan, the public companies CELEC EP and EP Petroecuador, at the time Petroamazonas EP, signed a Specific Cooperation Agreement, which is part of the energy efficiency projects arranged by the National Government, in Block 43, located in the province of Orellana.
The joint work between the two public companies: CELEC EP and EP Petroecuador establish cooperation actions and seek the optimal supply of electricity for the development of hydrocarbon activities.
