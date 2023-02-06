Bolivia brings electricity to 59 rural communities
This Ende statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system
President Luis Arce Catacora delivered this Friday rural electrification works that benefit 355 families from 59 communities in the Santiago de Huari municipality (Oruro), who already enjoy electricity service 24 hours a day.
“Today we are here to inaugurate the Sebastián Pagador Phase V rural electrification construction project; (...) sisters and brothers, there will be electricity. Last year we delivered drinking water, now electricity; We are completing the basic services”, expressed the President during the official act.
In his turn, the Vice Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energies, Edgar Caero, indicated that, through the National Electricity Company (ENDE), around 77 kilometers (km) of medium voltage (MT) power lines and 23 km of low voltage lines (LV); In addition, 54 MT/BT transformation stations were installed to bring electricity to those regions.
“We are reaching users in rural areas in the most remote places in this municipality, which has a very large area. (...) At the instruction of you, brother president, we are reaching all corners of the country with basic services," said the authority.
The project, which required an investment of more than Bs6.7 million, improves the quality of life of these families, facilitates the integration of these regions into public and social services, and contributes to the reduction of poverty levels.
The work is part of the Rural Electrification Program II, under the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy, which aims to increase access to electricity in rural areas of the country.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Bolivia)
Are Bolivia's geothermal plans losing steam?
An initial 50MW from the Laguna Colorada project are penciled in to enter service in 2025.
Bolivian solar projects for 310MW on the horizon
The government has said it plans to double power generation from renewable energies by 2030.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Nhamundá Thermoelectric Plant - COE (Amazonas, 8,349 MW)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Moura Thermoelectric Plant - COE (Amazonas, 1,091 MW)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Sérgio Paranhos Thermoelectric Plant (Bahia, 22.5 MW)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Small São Bartolomeu Hydroelectric Power Plant (Goiás, 12 MW)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Santa Rita do Well Thermoelectric Plant - CGA (Amazonas, 1,408 MW)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Rio Claro Thermoelectric Plant of Goiás (Goiás, 38.25 MW)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Nardini Aporé Thermoelectric Plant (Goias, 75.0 MW)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Vereda 1 Photovoltaic Plant (Minas Gerais, 30 MW)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Boqueirão 4 Photovoltaic Plant (Pernambuco, 32.8 MW)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Jaíba O Photovoltaic Plant (Minas Gerais, 20 MW)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Geonica
- Company: MSP-GEO SRL
- Company: Asociación AH Carrizal
- Company: MAUD
- Company: Danida
- Company: Compañía Eléctrica Sucre S.A. (CESSA)
-
Compañía Eléctrica Sucre S.A. (CESSA) is a power distribution company that supplies electricity to Bolivia's Chuquisaca department. CESSA was founded in 1951 as a cooperative bu...