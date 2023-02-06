This Ende statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system

President Luis Arce Catacora delivered this Friday rural electrification works that benefit 355 families from 59 communities in the Santiago de Huari municipality (Oruro), who already enjoy electricity service 24 hours a day.

“Today we are here to inaugurate the Sebastián Pagador Phase V rural electrification construction project; (...) sisters and brothers, there will be electricity. Last year we delivered drinking water, now electricity; We are completing the basic services”, expressed the President during the official act.

In his turn, the Vice Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energies, Edgar Caero, indicated that, through the National Electricity Company (ENDE), around 77 kilometers (km) of medium voltage (MT) power lines and 23 km of low voltage lines (LV); In addition, 54 MT/BT transformation stations were installed to bring electricity to those regions.

“We are reaching users in rural areas in the most remote places in this municipality, which has a very large area. (...) At the instruction of you, brother president, we are reaching all corners of the country with basic services," said the authority.

The project, which required an investment of more than Bs6.7 million, improves the quality of life of these families, facilitates the integration of these regions into public and social services, and contributes to the reduction of poverty levels.

The work is part of the Rural Electrification Program II, under the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy, which aims to increase access to electricity in rural areas of the country.