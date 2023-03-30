Bolivia
Bolivia: MHE and COB initiate technical working group of the energy sector

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 30, 2023
This MHE release was published using machine translation.

UCOM-MHE-03-30-2023.- The Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energies (MHE) today installed the first technical working group with the Bolivian Workers Central (COB) to attend to the workers' request for the various projects delivered and that are being implemented in the energy sector.

"The objective of these tables is to meet each of the requests of the country's labor sector, which are within the powers of the Ministry and its entities under custody, to contribute to the development of the country," said the head of this State portfolio. , Franklin Molina Ortiz.

This first table was held within the framework of the Productive Commission, which has a Subcommittee on Natural Resources and Development.

In this sense, the authorities of the energy sector explained the industrialization projects in the hydrocarbon, electrical and evaporative sectors, and Bolivia's progress towards the energy transition through the incorporation of renewable energies.

Once these projects were explained, an intermediate room was defined, so the next table will be addressed next Thursday, April 6.

