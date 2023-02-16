By Ministry of Public Works, Services and Housing of Bolivia

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

The Bi-Oceanic Rail Integration Corridor project advances. The Minister of Public Works, Edgar Montaño, informed about two orders to proceed for pre-investment studies and a supervision that will allow, among other things, to identify the location of the train stations. For this purpose, the Government injected an amount of Bs 18,840,264.

"We have already delivered the orders to proceed so that the companies can continue (the) pre-investment studies," he said at a press conference, in time to explain the progress of two sections of this project.

The first study deals with the Technical Design of Pre-investment Railroad Subsection I Bulo Bulo – Ivirgarzama – Puerto Villarroel, with an investment of Bs 8,327,777.

The second is about the Technical Design of Pre-investment Railroad Subsection II "Ivirgarzama - Villa Tunari", with an amount of Bs 7,014,403.

"These studies will allow us to identify where we are going to put the train stations and will obviously allow the generation of economic movement and the strategic places where the cargo and passenger stations have to be," he ratified.

Likewise, he reported on the order to proceed for the Supervision of Consultancies for the Development of the corridor project, which, according to the schedule, must be delivered this year by the awarded companies.

Additionally, this project will have the Technical and Regulatory Analysis for the Interoperability and Interconnectivity of the Railway Systems of Bolivia and neighboring countries involved.

Benefits

Montaño explained that the Bi-Oceanic Railway Corridor will save us 31 days of time in carrying a merchandise from Europe (to the coasts of the Pacific Ocean).

Bolivia has a favorable location in terms of trade, because currently the goods that arrive from Europe and have their final destination on the coasts of the Pacific Ocean must transit through the Panama Canal, the same happens with the goods that come from Asia with destination to the Atlantic. That is, the country becomes an alternative to this navigation channel.