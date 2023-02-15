Bolivia’s YPFB has identified 40 mature wells that could be redrilled for oil and gas production, the state-run hydrocarbons company said on Wednesday.

Some 29 wells have been selected for an initial seismic acquisition campaign with a view to updating existing data, some of which is up to a century old.

“Preliminarily, 40 wells that were closed have been identified," CEO Armin Dorgathen said in a statement.

"These wells have opportunities for reactivation, since in some of them hydrocarbon levels were left that were not of interest at the time and were not enabled for production for technical-economic reasons," he added.

According to YPFB, the initiative forms part of the company's upstream reactivation plan as it seeks to replace rapidly dwindling reserves.

"Through the acquisition of data, it will be possible to have information that allows reducing uncertainties regarding the opportunities for reactivation of these fields so that additional production and volumes of hydrocarbons can be incorporated in the country," Dorgathen said.