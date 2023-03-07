Brazil authorizes tax benefit for US$350mn rail concession
Brazil authorized a 166mn-real (US$32.1mn) tax benefit for MRS Logística’s investment in the first phase of the 1.79bn-real Malha Sudeste rail concession.
The incentive was granted under the special infrastructure development regime (Reidi), according to a note in the official gazette.
Last year, land transport regulator ANTT approved the early renewal of the concession covering 1,600km.
The original contract was due to expire in 2026, and the extension will remain valid through 2056. The government is using early renewals to encourage private investment.
MRS plans several phases to improve the network across the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro and to buy 1,400 wagons and 27 locomotives in the first phase.
Details of MRS’ Malha Sudeste plans. Source: Official gazette
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Growing closer? Renewable energies can entice China to Brazil
Tulio Cariello, research director of the prominent China-Brazil Business Council (CEBC) speaks with BNamericas about how the relationship between B...
São Paulo governor aiming to lure green investments
Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas is talking to international players at Davos.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Federal highway expansion BR-153 (TO/GO)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Concesión Carretera BR-262, Ruta de Zebu, Betim - Uberaba
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Litoral Paulista Road System Concession
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: São Mateus Harbour Centre (CPSM)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Road Lot 3 - Varginha - Furnas (Road Concessions Program)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Rodoanel Mário Covas Norte highway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: MS-112 State Highway Concession, section spliced BR-158 Três Lagoas - Cassilândia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: East Dock Project (Moegão, Cais Leste)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: ERS-010 highway - Rodovia do Progresso
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Brasil Sul port
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Way-306, Concessionária da Rodovia MS 306 S.A. (Way 306)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Cavan
- Company: DP World Santos
- Company: Proficenter Negócios em Infraestrutura Ltda (Proficenter Negócios em Infraestrutura)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Vallya Advisors Assessoria Financeira Ltda (Vallya Advisors Assessoria Financeira)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Infraplan Consultoria Ltda. (Infraplan Consultoria)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Moysés & Pires Sociedade de Advogados
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: John Deere Latin America, S.A. (John Deere Latin America)
-
John Deere is a US-based firm engaged in the manufacture and distribution of equipment worldwide. Its equipment division provides services to diverse industries, including agric...
- Company: CNH Industrial Latin America Ltda. (New Holland Construction)
-
New Holland Construction is a global manufacturer of construction equipment with a global network of dealers, factories and R&D centers. The company provides services and soluti...