Brazil
News

Brazil authorizes tax benefit for US$350mn rail concession

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Rail line Taxes & Subsidies Railway Operator Freight railway Federal Government Logistics / Supply Chains Private Investment Rolling stock Capex Licensing & Concessions
Brazil authorizes tax benefit for US$350mn rail concession

Brazil authorized a 166mn-real (US$32.1mn) tax benefit for MRS Logística’s investment in the first phase of the 1.79bn-real Malha Sudeste rail concession.

The incentive was granted under the special infrastructure development regime (Reidi), according to a note in the official gazette.

Last year, land transport regulator ANTT approved the early renewal of the concession covering 1,600km.

The original contract was due to expire in 2026, and the extension will remain valid through 2056. The government is using early renewals to encourage private investment.  

MRS plans several phases to improve the network across the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro and to buy 1,400 wagons and 27 locomotives in the first phase.


Details of MRS’ Malha Sudeste plans. Source: Official gazette

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Growing closer? Renewable energies can entice China to Brazil

Growing closer? Renewable energies can entice China to Brazil

Tulio Cariello, research director of the prominent China-Brazil Business Council (CEBC) speaks with BNamericas about how the relationship between B...

São Paulo governor aiming to lure green investments

São Paulo governor aiming to lure green investments

Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas is talking to international players at Davos.

São Paulo prosecutor's office wants metropolitan train concession cancelled

São Paulo prosecutor's office wants metropolitan train concession cancelled

What to expect for Brazil's cement industry in 2023

What to expect for Brazil's cement industry in 2023

Private sector share of Brazil's sanitation market 'will reach 40% in 6-8 years'

Private sector share of Brazil's sanitation market 'will reach 40% in 6-8 years'

New BNDES directors assume their posts amid major challenges

New BNDES directors assume their posts amid major challenges

Paraíba greenlights new beltway

Paraíba greenlights new beltway

Brazil deploys 5G-powered smart lighting systems

Brazil deploys 5G-powered smart lighting systems

Will Lula agree to the privatization of Santos Port Authority?

Will Lula agree to the privatization of Santos Port Authority?

Asia Shipping wants to become ‘the biggest digital integrator in Latin America’

Asia Shipping wants to become ‘the biggest digital integrator in Latin America’

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Moysés & Pires Sociedade de Advogados
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...

Latest news

Oil companies assessing 40GW of offshore wind projects in Brazil

Oil companies assessing 40GW of offshore wind projects in Brazil

Looming corporate debt restructuring – how will Brazil's govt and central bank respond?

Looming corporate debt restructuring – how will Brazil's govt and central ban...

Brazil authorizes tax benefit for US$350mn rail concession

Brazil authorizes tax benefit for US$350mn rail concession

Spotlight: The ups and downs of Telefónica in LatAm

Spotlight: The ups and downs of Telefónica in LatAm

How are electronic payment companies faring in Latin America?

How are electronic payment companies faring in Latin America?