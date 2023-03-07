Brazil authorized a 166mn-real (US$32.1mn) tax benefit for MRS Logística’s investment in the first phase of the 1.79bn-real Malha Sudeste rail concession.

The incentive was granted under the special infrastructure development regime (Reidi), according to a note in the official gazette.

Last year, land transport regulator ANTT approved the early renewal of the concession covering 1,600km.

The original contract was due to expire in 2026, and the extension will remain valid through 2056. The government is using early renewals to encourage private investment.

MRS plans several phases to improve the network across the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro and to buy 1,400 wagons and 27 locomotives in the first phase.





Details of MRS’ Malha Sudeste plans. Source: Official gazette