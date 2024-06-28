Brazil energy roundup: New Petrobras directors, gas tax incentives, green financing, and more
Bnamericas Published: Friday, June 28, 2024
Capacity Midstream Company Financing Electromobility Downstream Company Clean Energy Transition Upstream Company Electric Power Trader Commercial Bank Climate change Development and Integration Bank Conventionals Green Hydrogen Federal Government LNG ESG Natural Gas Distribution Electric Power Producer Crude oil Deepwater Taxes & Subsidies Bonds and Shares Investment Bank Gas Processing Onshore Wind Natural Gas Oil & Gas Companies Tenders Transmission System Operator Gas pipelines Fuel Sales
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.