Brazil expected to offer fewer mining areas
Brazils mining regulator ANM will likely slow down offering new areas for exploration due to environmental concerns.
"We are going to see a reduction in the pace of public offers of areas. There is an increase in control by society in general and these greater demands result in more pressure on ANM to be more cautious when selecting areas to be offered," Valdir Farias, CEO of mining consultancy Fioito, told BNamericas.
"These pressures will lead to more scrutiny by authorities, such as prosecutors," said Farias.
To prevent illegal mining in northern protected areas, sustainability NGO Instituto Escolhas requested earlier this month the suspension of the sixth round of public offers.
The round involves areas for small gold miners in Amapá, Bahia, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia and Roraima states.
ANM has scheduled a public hearing for March 21 to discuss procedural changes to public offers.
Separately, the public prosecutor’s office recommended authorities avoid using the so-called tacit approval instrument for projects close to indigenous lands.
"No act that may generate impacts on the environment or indigenous territories should be authorized without prior careful evaluation by the competent bodies and in light of current legislation," the body said in a press release.
The previous Jair Bolsonaro administration facilitated measures to speed up approval in attempts to diversify the sector and attract investments. But environmental groups said this approach caused serious risks and various offered areas were close to protected land.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
TriStar set to obtain environmental license for US$260mn gold project
The miner expects Brazilian authorities to issue the license by end-March.
Brazil's Vale receives non-binding offer for minority base metals stake
The miner's base metals unit could become even bigger than its core iron ore business.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Aripuanã
- Current stage:
- Updated:
23 hours ago
- Project: Salinas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Cabaçal
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Tucumã project (ex Boa Esperança)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: S11D Carajás (Serra Sul)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Serra Pelada
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Monte do Carmo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Serrote da Laje (ex Arapiraca)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Potássio Autazes
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block 8 (Brazil)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Metalcore Indústria e Comércio de Metais SPE S/A (Metalcore)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Grupo Cornélio Brennand
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: CONCREGEO Engenharia Ltda
- Company: ABG Mineração
- Company: Magnesita Refratários S.A. (Magnesita Refratários)
-
Magnesita Refratários S.A., a Brazilian subsidiary of RHI Magnesita N.V., is a publicly-traded provider of refractory solutions, services, and industrial minerals created in 193...
- Company: Rio Grande Mineração S/A