Brazils mining regulator ANM will likely slow down offering new areas for exploration due to environmental concerns.

"We are going to see a reduction in the pace of public offers of areas. There is an increase in control by society in general and these greater demands result in more pressure on ANM to be more cautious when selecting areas to be offered," Valdir Farias, CEO of mining consultancy Fioito, told BNamericas.

"These pressures will lead to more scrutiny by authorities, such as prosecutors," said Farias.

To prevent illegal mining in northern protected areas, sustainability NGO Instituto Escolhas requested earlier this month the suspension of the sixth round of public offers.

The round involves areas for small gold miners in Amapá, Bahia, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia and Roraima states.

ANM has scheduled a public hearing for March 21 to discuss procedural changes to public offers.

Separately, the public prosecutor’s office recommended authorities avoid using the so-called tacit approval instrument for projects close to indigenous lands.

"No act that may generate impacts on the environment or indigenous territories should be authorized without prior careful evaluation by the competent bodies and in light of current legislation," the body said in a press release.

The previous Jair Bolsonaro administration facilitated measures to speed up approval in attempts to diversify the sector and attract investments. But environmental groups said this approach caused serious risks and various offered areas were close to protected land.