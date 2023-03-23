The Brazilian government is projecting total investments of 50bn reais (US$9.5bn) in the construction of transmission lines, to be mostly used to transport renewable energy generated in the country's northeast.

"We will have the largest electricity transmission program in northeastern Brazil, with investments of approximately 50bn reais, which will allow the construction of more parks that can associate and distribute the generation of solar and wind energy in Brazil," mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira said during an event.

The minister, alongside other government representatives, made his comments at the inauguration of Neoenergia's renewable energy complex in Santa Luzia, Paraíba state.

The investments in transmission being organized by the government will take place after it holds auctions later this year.

According to the electric energy secretary of the mines and energy ministry, Gentil Nogueira, who was also at the event, this year the government will hold at least three large transmission auctions to guarantee the growth of wind and solar sources in the north of Minas Gerais states and throughout the northeastern states.

“These auctions will be essential for the energy transition process, for the flow of wind and solar energy from the northeast and north of the country, in addition to the north of Minas Gerais, which is considered a priority for the government," said Nogueira.

Northeastern Brazil attracts important solar and wind energy projects, due to the intensity and constancy of wind and sun throughout the year.

BAHIA

The potential of that part of Brazil is drawing multiple renewable energy stakeholders to the area.

For example, Chinese company Goldwind Energias Renováveis has signed a protocol of intentions with the government of Bahia state to establish an industrial wind turbine unit.

The company plans to invest 150mn reais in the initiative, the state government said in a release.

The Bahia government also said that it had received representatives of the Chinese firm Sinoma Blade, a company that manufactures wind turbine blades that wants to find out more about the state's potential in that sector.