Brazil’s fuel importers association Abicom has called on local oil and gas regulator ANP to review a rule that makes it compulsory for importers to keep their own stocks of anhydrous ethanol.

The minimum volume established in a resolution published in 2018 must be a percentage of the fuel sold to distributors in the previous year.

In a letter recently sent to the ANP, Abicom pointed out that the rule has subjected the fuel importers to “unnecessary fines, imposing unfair penalties and is based on an exclusively formalistic interpretation that overly burdens the regulated agent without guaranteeing any protection of the primary public interest.”

The association highlighted that the national energy policy council (CNPE) already recognizes that this requirement implies additional costs that may make importers' activity unprofitable and also increases the cost of the product.

The measure also means that "importers' actions are based on market arbitrage and obliges them to maintain stocks imposing additional fixed costs, which reduces their performance,” Abicom added.

In Brazil, gasoline C, which is sold to final consumers at gas stations has a mandatory 27% blend of anhydrous ethanol.

According to the ANP, Brazil imported 315,400m3 of ethanol (including hydrous ethanol) in 2022.