Brazil greenlights studies for irrigation concessions
Brazil authorized studies for two irrigation concessions in Piauí state, involving potential investments of 400mn reais (US$78mn).
Irrigation Consortium won a public tender and will conduct the study at Tabuleiros Litorâneos and Platô de Guadalupe over the next six months.
“Today we managed to make progress on this issue of irrigated perimeters, which have great potential to generate jobs and income for the state,” integration and regional development minister Waldez Góes said in a statement.
The government is favoring concessions and PPPs in areas that yield quick social results and irrigation is considered key, as it helps agriculture in less developed regions.
The first stage of the 256mn-real Platô de Guadalupe perimeter is covering almost 3,200ha, while stage 2, covering 11,760ha, has yet to start operation. The project will generate 30,000 jobs. The main crops are banana and guava.
Tabuleiros Litorâneos, in Parnaíba and Buriti dos Lopes, involves 140mn reais and potential to generate 17,000 jobs. Currently, 2,400ha are in operation. The perimeter is irrigated by water from Parnaíba River and produces mainly fruit for export to Europe and North America and vegetables for the local market.
