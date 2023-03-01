Brazil
News

Brazil halts Petrobras’ divestments

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Brazil’s mines and energy ministry (MME) has requested federal oil firm Petrobras to halt the sale of assets for 90 days starting March 1, according to a company press release. 

The request was made due to the reassessment of the national energy policy and the establishment of a new composition of the national energy policy council (CNPE), which is part of the ministry. 

Last week, a decree signed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and energy minister Alexandre Silveira mandated representation of six new ministries on the CNPE board: finance; transport; agriculture and livestock; science, technology and innovation; environment and climate change; and integration and regional development.

The suspension of some Petrobras divestments had been expected, as Lula considers it of strategic importance that the company remains an integrated up- and downstream group.

Since Lula’s election in October, the company canceled the sales of its Araucária Nitrogenados (Ansa) fertilizer plant, in Paraná, the Gabriel Passos (Regap) refinery, in Minas Gerais, and the Canoas gas and diesel-fired thermal plant, in Rio Grande do Sul.

Among other mid- and downstream assets that are included in Petrobras’ divestment program are the Abreu e Lima (Rnest), Presidente Getúlio Vargas (Repar) and Alberto Pasqualini (Refap) refineries, besides the Braskem petrochemical company, Transportadora Bolívia Brasil de Gás (TBG) and the Três Lagoas nitrogen fertilizer plant (UFN-III). 

Regarding the upstream segment, Petrobras is selling a number of mostly shallow water and onshore exploration blocks and fields, as it prioritizes deep and ultra-deepwater assets. 

In the biofuels area, Petrobras has started the sale process of its Petrobras Biocombustível (PBio) subsidiary in 2020. 

Oversea assets, such as the Tayrona block, in Colombia, and Petrobras Operaciones (Posa), in Argentina, are also for sale. 

All these processes are likely to be reviewed by Petroras’ board, controlled by a federal administration that is expected to modify its current business plan. 

In charge of Petrobras since February, CEO Jean Paul Prates intends to better insert Petrobras into the energy transition, potentially increasing investments in renewable energy and biofuels. 

In a statement, Petrobras said its board will analyze the divestments in progress, “from the standpoint of civil law and within the rules of governance, as well as any commitments already made, their punitive clauses and their consequences.”

In this way, the company wants its governance bodies to assess potential legal and economic risks, subject to secrecy rules and other regulations.

