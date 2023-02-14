Brazil lithium watch: Sigma, Deep Rock, Lithium Ionic
Canada’s Sigma Lithium is close to starting production at its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil.
"The company remains on track to commence commercial production in April 2023, and expects to start generating cash flow in the second quarter of this year, producing battery grade high purity environmentally and socially sustainable lithium concentrate," Sigma said in a statement.
Grota do Cirilo is a lithium spodumene deposit in Minas Gerais state.
The project comprises three phases, the first with capacity of 270,000t/y of spodumene concentrate, which the company plans to almost triple with the other phases.
For phases 2 and 3, Sigma announced the start of the expansion of the plant. "The Greentech Plant expansion is expected to increase run-rate production from 270,000t/y to 766,000t/y of battery grade sustainable lithium," it added.
***
Vancouver-based junior Deep Rock Minerals announced an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in the Esperança lithium property from local firms BHBC Exploration Mineral and RTB Geologic.
"The Esperança lithium property is a 2,969.15ha mineral claim package comprising 1.5 contiguous claim blocks in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction located approximately 40km west of Sigma Lithium’s Grota do Cirilo property, the largest lithium hard rock deposit in the Americas," Deep Rock said in a release.
"Deep Rock intends to immediately start prospecting, sampling, detailed mapping, and multispectral analysis of satellite data to identify potential exploration targets," it added.
***
Toronto-based Lithium Ionic announced that its Brazilian subsidiary, MGLIT Empreendimentos, agreed to acquire a mining claim covering 1,000ha in Minas Gerais state from Clésio Alves Gonçalves Mineraçao E Comercio.
"Our team believes there’s excellent potential to identify mineralized pegmatites on the Clésio claim, given it is on trend with nearby world-class lithium deposits – among these are Sigma Lithium’s Xuxa and Barreiro deposits, which form part of the largest hard-rock lithium deposits in the Americas, as well as CBL’s Cachoeira mine, which has been producing lithium for 30 years," CEO Blake Hylands said in a statement.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Brazil lithium watch: Sigma, Deep Rock, Lithium Ionic
A look at the most recent developments in the lithium segment.
Brazil's Usiminas to invest over US$600mn in 2023
The steelmaker unveiled its capex plans for this year as well as its financial results for 2022.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Capanema Maximization (ex-Capanema)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Posse Gold (Mara Rosa Property)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Cuiú Cuiú
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Block 8 (Brazil)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Surubim (Ex Mercurio)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Montes Áureos
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Batistão
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Trinta
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Boa Vista
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Conquista (Candonga West)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Tecnova Engenharia Ltda
- Company: Empresa Construtora Brasil S.A. (ECB)
-
Empresa Construtora Brasil S.A. (ECB) works on engineering and construction of projects on road, railway, urban, industrial, port and airport, civil and mining infrastructure, n...
- Company: Siderúrgica Norte Brasil S.A. (Sinobras)
-
Sinobras is a Brazilian steel manufacturer located in Marabá, in northeastern Pará state. The company began operations in September 2008 and has capacity to produce 300,000t/y o...
- Company: Mineração Serra Grande S.A. (Mineração Serra Grande)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Grupo Aço Cearense
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Mineração Serra Verde Ltda. (SVPM)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Nexa Resources S.A. (Nexa)
-
Large-scale integrated zinc producer Nexa Resources S.A. (Nexa) is a Brazilian metal mining company, formerly known as Votorantim Metals. The company is part of the local Votora...
- Company: Votorantim Cimentos S.A. (Votorantim Cimentos)
-
Votorantim Cimentos S.A. is a Brazilian producer of cement, concrete, aggregates and mortars for industrial clients. The firm has 40 production units in the country. Outside Bra...