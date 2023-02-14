Brazil
News

Brazil lithium watch: Sigma, Deep Rock, Lithium Ionic

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Canada’s Sigma Lithium is close to starting production at its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil.

"The company remains on track to commence commercial production in April 2023, and expects to start generating cash flow in the second quarter of this year, producing battery grade high purity environmentally and socially sustainable lithium concentrate," Sigma said in a statement.

Grota do Cirilo is a lithium spodumene deposit in Minas Gerais state.

The project comprises three phases, the first with capacity of 270,000t/y of spodumene concentrate, which the company plans to almost triple with the other phases.

For phases 2 and 3, Sigma announced the start of the expansion of the plant. "The Greentech Plant expansion is expected to increase run-rate production from 270,000t/y to 766,000t/y of battery grade sustainable lithium," it added.

***

Vancouver-based junior Deep Rock Minerals announced an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in the Esperança lithium property from local firms BHBC Exploration Mineral and RTB Geologic.

"The Esperança lithium property is a 2,969.15ha mineral claim package comprising 1.5 contiguous claim blocks in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction located approximately 40km west of Sigma Lithium’s Grota do Cirilo property, the largest lithium hard rock deposit in the Americas," Deep Rock said in a release.

"Deep Rock intends to immediately start prospecting, sampling, detailed mapping, and multispectral analysis of satellite data to identify potential exploration targets," it added.

***

Toronto-based Lithium Ionic announced that its Brazilian subsidiary, MGLIT Empreendimentos, agreed to acquire a mining claim covering 1,000ha in Minas Gerais state from Clésio Alves Gonçalves Mineraçao E Comercio.

"Our team believes there’s excellent potential to identify mineralized pegmatites on the Clésio claim, given it is on trend with nearby world-class lithium deposits – among these are Sigma Lithium’s Xuxa and Barreiro deposits, which form part of the largest hard-rock lithium deposits in the Americas, as well as CBL’s Cachoeira mine, which has been producing lithium for 30 years," CEO Blake Hylands said in a statement.

