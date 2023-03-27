Brazil oil and gas exploration forecast to hit US$1.4bn this year
Oil and gas exploration in Brazil is expected to attract US$1.43bn in 2023, according to the watchdog ANP.
Most of the projected spending (US$1.35bn) is earmarked for offshore activities, mainly wells (US$1.05bn).
Regarding onshore undertakings, the estimated investment for this year is US$77.3mn, with the lion’s share also going
to wells (US$53.3mn).
|Activity
|Environment
|Investment (US$)
|Data acquisition - 3D seismic acquisition (km2)
|Offshore
|24,367,860.00
|Data acquisition - 3D seismic reprocessing (km2)
|Offshore
|12,252,000.00
|3D seismic data acquisition (km2)
|Offshore
|60,247,700.00
|3D seismic data processing (km2)
|Offshore
|3,610,490.00
|Gravimetric acquisition (km)
|Offshore
|17,320.00
|Gravimetric acquisition (km2)
|Offshore
|60,340.00
|Magnetometric acquisition (km)
|Offshore
|17,320.00
|Magnetometric acquisition (km2)
|Offshore
|60,340.00
|Others
|Offshore
|17,410,810.00
|Wells
|Offshore
|1,051,808,090.00
|3D seismic reprocessing (km2)
|Offshore
|6,000,000.00
|Exploration well test
|Offshore
|180,098,390.00
|Data acquisition - 2D seismic reprocessing (km)
|Onshore
|20,000.00
|Data acquisition - 3D seismic reprocessing (km2)
|Onshore
|180,000.00
|2D seismic data acquisition (km)
|Onshore
|13,208,710.00
|2D seismic data processing (km)
|Onshore
|136,780.00
|Magnetometric acquisition (km2)
|Onshore
|93,130.00
|Others
|Onshore
|6,092,150.00
|Wells
|Onshore
|53,300,870.00
|2D seismic reprocessing (km)
|Onshore
|29,150.00
|3D seismic reprocessing (km2)
|Onshore
|19,190.00
|Exploration well test
|Onshore
|4,244,680.00
Source: BNamericas based on ANP data
State-run firm Petrobras is the main driver of investments, with projected exploration capex of US$6bn for the 2023-27 period.
Some 49% of the company’s investment will be directed to the Equatorial Margin, where it intends to drill 16 wells in the five-year period.
Petrobras also plans to sink 24 wells off Brazil’s southeast coast, accounting for 45% of the total capex, and two off Colombia.
Other operators in Brazil’s offshore exploration segment include Shell, Equinor, TotalEnergies, BP Energy, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Karoon , PRIO and Petronas whose projects are mostly located in the Campos and Santos basins.
Onshore, the companies include 3R Petroleum, Petrorecôncavo, Eneva, Alvopetro and Imetame.
News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Petrobras president meets with employees in Bahia and talks about return on investments in the state
The Company will use Torre Pituba as a workstation again and intends to invest in Bahia.
Petrobras strengthening ties with global E&P players
The Brazilian federal oil company reached new agreements aimed especially at the energy transition and ESG initiatives.
