Oil and gas exploration in Brazil is expected to attract US$1.43bn in 2023, according to the watchdog ANP.

Most of the projected spending (US$1.35bn) is earmarked for offshore activities, mainly wells (US$1.05bn).

Regarding onshore undertakings, the estimated investment for this year is US$77.3mn, with the lion’s share also going

to wells (US$53.3mn).

Activity Environment Investment (US$) Data acquisition - 3D seismic acquisition (km2) Offshore 24,367,860.00 Data acquisition - 3D seismic reprocessing (km2) Offshore 12,252,000.00 3D seismic data acquisition (km2) Offshore 60,247,700.00 3D seismic data processing (km2) Offshore 3,610,490.00 Gravimetric acquisition (km) Offshore 17,320.00 Gravimetric acquisition (km2) Offshore 60,340.00 Magnetometric acquisition (km) Offshore 17,320.00 Magnetometric acquisition (km2) Offshore 60,340.00 Others Offshore 17,410,810.00 Wells Offshore 1,051,808,090.00 3D seismic reprocessing (km2) Offshore 6,000,000.00 Exploration well test Offshore 180,098,390.00 Data acquisition - 2D seismic reprocessing (km) Onshore 20,000.00 Data acquisition - 3D seismic reprocessing (km2) Onshore 180,000.00 2D seismic data acquisition (km) Onshore 13,208,710.00 2D seismic data processing (km) Onshore 136,780.00 Magnetometric acquisition (km2) Onshore 93,130.00 Others Onshore 6,092,150.00 Wells Onshore 53,300,870.00 2D seismic reprocessing (km) Onshore 29,150.00 3D seismic reprocessing (km2) Onshore 19,190.00 Exploration well test Onshore 4,244,680.00

Source: BNamericas based on ANP data

State-run firm Petrobras is the main driver of investments, with projected exploration capex of US$6bn for the 2023-27 period.

Some 49% of the company’s investment will be directed to the Equatorial Margin, where it intends to drill 16 wells in the five-year period.

Petrobras also plans to sink 24 wells off Brazil’s southeast coast, accounting for 45% of the total capex, and two off Colombia.

Other operators in Brazil’s offshore exploration segment include Shell, Equinor, TotalEnergies, BP Energy, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Karoon , PRIO and Petronas whose projects are mostly located in the Campos and Santos basins.

Onshore, the companies include 3R Petroleum, Petrorecôncavo, Eneva, Alvopetro and Imetame.