Brazil
Brazil postpones introduction of new law on tenders

Bnamericas Published: Monday, April 03, 2023
The Brazilian government postponed the introduction of a new law on tender processes at the federal, state and municipal government levels, and those involving state-owned companies.

The new law, originally expected to take effect at the start of April, will now come into force at the beginning of 2024. 

The postponement follows a request from mayors, who want more time to adapt to the new rules, the administration and innovation in public services ministry said in a statement.

The law, which was approved by congress and signed by then-president Jair Bolsonaro on April 1, 2021, is expected to introduce a series of changes to tenders. 

According to lawyers, one objective of the legislation is to provide more transparency in bidding processes and curb corruption in public contracts, and it will impose tougher penalties in cases of wrongdoing.

The law would oblige tender processes to be carried out digitally, with all documents available on a single website called Portal National de Contratações Públicas.

It is expected to lead to more companies taking part in tenders.

