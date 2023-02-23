Production sharing oil output was almost four times higher in 2022 than the previous year
By PPSA
February 23, 2023
This is a machine translation of the press release originally published in Portuguese
Oil production in production sharing contracts in 2022 was almost four times higher than that recorded in the previous year. According to information from Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA), 233 million barrels of oil were produced by seven contracts, against 62 million barrels in 2021. Of this total, 9.8 million barrels were destined for the federal government. Production under this regime started at the end of 2017 in the then Mero Development Area and has since maintained an accelerated growth pace. Peak production is expected to occur in 2030, according to a PPSA study.
The Búzios and Mero fields were the main producers in 2022, with 152 million and 34 million barrels of oil, respectively. Together, they accounted for 80% of total production. When the federal government's share is analyzed, the two fields were also the ones that contributed the most, accounting for 74% of production.
Natural gas production also had a significant result in 2022. 602 million cubic meters (m³) were made available for sale, more than triple the 187 million m³ of 2021. Campo de Búzios was the main producer, being responsible for more than half of production (528 million m³). The federal government had 48 million m³. More than 80% of the federal government's natural gas comes from the Entorno do Sapinhoá contract.
All data are part of the Monthly Production Bulletin prepared by PPSA and released this Thursday, 23. Natural oil volumes from the federal government are sold by PPSA as loads become available. In 2022, R$ 4.71 billion were raised for the National Treasury.
In December, the average daily production of the seven contracts was 761 thousand barrels, a result 4% lower than in the previous period. The three largest producers were the fields of Búzios (49% of the total, with 376 thousand bpd), Mero (187 thousand bpd) and Sépia (104 thousand bpd). The highlight of the month was the start of production, on the 21st, at the Itapu field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt layer, 200 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, with the platform vessel P-71. Average production was 8,000 barrels per day.
The daily average of oil from the federal government reached a record value of 41.79 thousand barrels. The highlights were the fields of Mero (28.41 thousand bpd), Búzios (5.31 thousand bpd) and Entorno de Sapinhoá (4.34 thousand bpd).
The production of natural gas for commercial use averaged 1.9 million m³/day, with 1.7 million m³/day in Búzios, 154 thousand m³/day in Entorno de Sapinhoá and 25 thousand m³/day in Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde. The result is 12% higher than that registered in November 2021, due to the improvement in operational performance in the Búzios fields.
The federal government was entitled to an average production of 127,000 m³/day, most of which came from the Entorno de Sapinhoá (101,000 m³/day), followed by Búzios (25,000 m³/day) and Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde (300 m³/day). The average shows an increase of 34% in relation to the previous period.
