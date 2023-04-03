Brazil removes indigenous territory E&P bill
Brazil’s government withdrew a proposal from congress involving legalization of exploration and production for the mining, and oil and gas segments, as well as hydroelectric generation on indigenous lands.
The bill was introduced by the previous administration.
The government also revoked a string of measures that made it easier to develop economic activities on indigenous lands or in environmentally sensitive areas. And authorities toughened law enforcement and stepped up the fight against illegal mining.
