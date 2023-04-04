Brazil seeks help to structure concessions for 770km of highways
Brazil is seeking support from specialized firms to structure a concession plan for 770km of highways in Rio Grande do Sul state.
"The company [to be hired] will be responsible for carrying out the economic and environmental technical feasibility studies, which will indicate the main investments to be made in the highways, such as capacity expansion and necessary improvements on highways BR-101/RS, BR-116/RS and BR-392/RS," state-run logistics firm Infra S.A. said in a statement.
The notice can be accessed here and proposals can be submitted here.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Minas Gerais greenlights US$385mn highway concession
The amount will be invested in the construction of third lanes, shoulders, access improvements and adaptations of bridges and viaducts along the hi...
Brazil, China to foster opportunities for ports in energy sector
A draft of the MOU obtained by BNamericas calls for cooperation between the two nations.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: San Javier-Porto Xavier international bridge
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: BR-101 highway widening (ES/BA)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Line 16 (Violet) of the São Paulo Metro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Line 6 subway of São Paulo (Laranja)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Urbanization of the 1st stage of the waterfront of Sao Miguel dos Campos-AL
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Expansion and Modernization of Line 1 of the Federal District Metro - Samambaia Section
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Transcerrados and Estrada Palestina Highway Concession (PI-397 and PI-262)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: LNG Regasification Terminal - São Paulo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Line 19 Celeste of the Sao Paulo Metro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Line 20 Pink of the São Paulo Metro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Prefeitura Municipal de Macaé
- Company: Comporte Participações S.A. (Grupo Comporte)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Grupo JMalucelli
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Grupo Queiroz Galvão S.A. (Queiroz Galvão)
-
Brazilian conglomerate Queiroz Galvão operates in various segments including construction, public concessions, oil and gas, metallurgy, food, and environmental engineering. Foun...
- Company: Consorcio Túneis Litoral Sul
- Company: Grupo Cornélio Brennand
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Conasa Infraestrutura S.A. (Conasa)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Construtora Quebec S.A. (Quebec Engenharia)
-
Construtora Quebec S.A. (Quebec Engenharia) is a Brazilian engineering firm, mainly focused on building hydroelectric power plants and other power projects. Founded in 1990, the...