Brazil is seeking support from specialized firms to structure a concession plan for 770km of highways in Rio Grande do Sul state.

"The company [to be hired] will be responsible for carrying out the economic and environmental technical feasibility studies, which will indicate the main investments to be made in the highways, such as capacity expansion and necessary improvements on highways BR-101/RS, BR-116/RS and BR-392/RS," state-run logistics firm Infra S.A. said in a statement.

The notice can be accessed here and proposals can be submitted here.