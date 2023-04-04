Brazil
News

Brazil seeks help to structure concessions for 770km of highways

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Tenders Privatization Licensing & Concessions Highway Operator Logistics / Supply Chains Federal Government
Brazil seeks help to structure concessions for 770km of highways

Brazil is seeking support from specialized firms to structure a concession plan for 770km of highways in Rio Grande do Sul state.

"The company [to be hired] will be responsible for carrying out the economic and environmental technical feasibility studies, which will indicate the main investments to be made in the highways, such as capacity expansion and necessary improvements on highways BR-101/RS, BR-116/RS and BR-392/RS," state-run logistics firm Infra S.A. said in a statement.

The notice can be accessed here and proposals can be submitted here.

News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Minas Gerais greenlights US$385mn highway concession

Minas Gerais greenlights US$385mn highway concession

The amount will be invested in the construction of third lanes, shoulders, access improvements and adaptations of bridges and viaducts along the hi...

Brazil, China to foster opportunities for ports in energy sector

Brazil, China to foster opportunities for ports in energy sector

A draft of the MOU obtained by BNamericas calls for cooperation between the two nations.

Ecopistas plans to raise US$230mn for São Paulo highway works

Ecopistas plans to raise US$230mn for São Paulo highway works

US$10bn Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo train won't receive public funds

US$10bn Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo train won't receive public funds

Spotlight: São Paulo state's US$35bn private investment plans

Spotlight: São Paulo state's US$35bn private investment plans

Belo Horizonte obtains federal funding for infrastructure

Belo Horizonte obtains federal funding for infrastructure

Brazil's Conasa acquires full control of water concessionaire Águas do Sertão

Brazil's Conasa acquires full control of water concessionaire Águas do Sertão

Brazil to seek technical studies for new BR-101 highway concession

Brazil to seek technical studies for new BR-101 highway concession

Working group to determine fate of 2 Rio de Janeiro airports

Working group to determine fate of 2 Rio de Janeiro airports

8 companies denied access to Brazil waterway fuel terminals

8 companies denied access to Brazil waterway fuel terminals

