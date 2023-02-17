The Brazilian government is resuming the operations of the Amazon Fund with fresh capital, looking to prioritize sustainability projects and support for indigenous people in the Amazon region in order to reduce deforestation and exploitation of communities.

In its first meeting since 2018, the fund committee decided that the priorities for its projects will be focused on monitoring and control actions, studies for regional organization, and support for indigenous populations and traditional communities, state-run development bank BNDES, the fund manager, said in a statement.

Since the operations of the fund were revived earlier this year, it has already received capital injections of 3.6bn reais (US$692mn), mainly from Norway and Germany.

The donations are likely to continue growing as the French, Spanish and US governments have already indicated that they are planning to make pledges, BNDES added.

The Amazon fund was created in 2008 with the governments of Norway and Germany being the main sponsors of the fund. However, in 2019, president Jair Bolsonaro's government decided to suspend its operations.

One of the first acts of current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on taking over in January was to revive the fund, underlining that the sustainability agenda was a government priority and pointing to the urgency of supporting indigenous peoples in the Amazon.

Lula recently visited Yanomami indigenous territory in the northern Amazon after local media reported on high levels of malnutrition and disease in the area, both of which are blamed on illegal mining by organized criminal groups and the associated environmental destruction and exploitation of local communities.

Illicit mining operations have flourished in recent years, especially in remote northern parts of the country and on indigenous lands. This has gone hand-in-hand with a rapid increase in deforestation, as loggers and ranchers have cleared forest in the wake of Bolsonaro's efforts to legalize mining on indigenous reservations, including in the jungle.