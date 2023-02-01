Brazilian firm starts US$670mn highway concession in Rio Grande do Sul
Brazilian firm Caminhos da Serra Gaúcha started on Wednesday the 30-year concession for a block of six highways in Rio Grande do Sul state.
They are ERS-122, ERS-240, RSC287, ERS-446, RSC-453 and BRS-470, with a combined extension of around 270km.
The required investment is 3.4bn reais (US$670mn), with 2.2bn reais during the first seven years of the contract for widening works and construction of third lanes, the state government said in a press release.
"In the first seven years alone, we will have investments of 320mn reais a year in these roads. Just as a comparison, the budget of Daer [the state road department] is approximately 300mn reais a year for investments in more than 10,000km of state highways," said Pedro Capeluppi, Rio Grande do Sul’s partnerships and concessions secretary.
The concessionaire is owned by local consortium Integrasul, composed by Silva & Bertoli Empreendimentos e Participações Societárias and Gregor Participações.
It won the contract in an auction last year, when it offered a discount on tolls of 1.30%.
