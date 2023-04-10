Brazilians increasingly favor privatizations
Some 45% of respondents to a survey by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo disapproved of privatizations and 38% approved, compared to 20% approval in 2017.
Despite the growing acceptance, the government wants to reduce privatizations.
“There is a clear trend of growing support for privatizations in Brazil, if we look at the medium and long term, which shows that the population understands that the services provided by the State are not the most efficient,” André Pereira Cesar, a political analyst at Hold Consultoria, told BNamericas.
“Despite not being a linear growth, the trend is that support for privatizations continues to grow and exceeds the number of people who are against privatizations, since surveys suggests that younger people are largely in favor of privatizations and the reduction of the State in the economy,” said Cesar.
Yet, the government recently suspended the privatization processes of the postal service (ECT), communication company EBC, data firm Dataprev, heavy machinery company Nuclep, data processing firm Serpro, financial risk insurer ABGF and advanced electronics center Ceitec.
The processes were started by the previous Jair Bolsonaro administration, which also planned to privatize oil firm Petrobras. But the current government scratched the plans and opted for an increase in investments, including in new segments such as renewable energy.
“The discourse against privatizations has always had a lot of appeal among the population, with a narrative that the assets of state-owned companies belong to the people, but in recent years this has lost ground because people have also noticed that posts in many state-owned companies are used by political forces to install their allies,” added Cesar.
