Brazil's Bahia state sees rising mining revenues
Mining revenues in Brazil’s Bahia state increased 60% year-on-year to 1.05bn reais (US$20.2bn) in January, boosted by gold, nickel and copper.
The share of gold was 25%, with nickel and copper representing 19% each, according to the economic development secretariat.
Bahia is Brazil’s third biggest mining state, after Pará and Minas Gerais. Although the revenues were still much lower compared to its peers, Bahia has major growth potential, as its mining industry is highly diverse.
This potential has caught the attention of investors. Of the US$50bn projected to be invested in Brazil in 2023-27, around US$10.2bn will go to Bahia, according to mining association Ibram.
News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Brazil to establish mining policy council
The CNPM is also intended to improve the coordination and implementation of public policies aimed at advancing the mining sector,.
Horizonte Minerals seeks permit for US$650mn Brazilian nickel-cobalt project
Vermelho needs capex of US$652mn for a mine life of 38 years and projected annual production of 1,250t/y of cobalt and 25,000t/y of nickel.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
