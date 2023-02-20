Brazil’s Brisanet reaches 6.2mn homes passed with fiber
Brazil’s leading internet service provider (ISP) Brisanet ended January with 6.18mn homes passed with fiber in 154 cities, up from 4.46mn a year earlier, according to its latest monthly operational report.
The company is the largest single provider in Brazil and is second only to Alloha, which operates as a holding company for ISPs in the country. Like the other big players in this segment, Brisanet has reduced its rate of fiber deployment.
The company announced it will significantly trim its capital expenditures in 2023 as inflation, interest rates and price competition take a toll on fiber broadband demand.
Brisanet is now targeting 700mn reais (US$137mn) in full-year capex, compared with 1.34bn reais in 2021 and 1.36bn reais between January and September 2022. Full-year 2022 financial figures have not been disclosed.
“The company has been decelerating investments in FTTH aiming at maintaining a suitable capital structure during this most challenging period of the economy, together with the beginning of investments for the 5G implementation,” Brisanet said in its January report.
The company forecasts that it will add 1mn more homes passed in 2023.
Through the Agility Telecom franchise, Brisanet provides service to another 216,000 customers in five states with 90 franchisees. Considering the two brands altogether, Brisanet serves over 1.3mn customers in the country.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
How Upix Networks is increasing its fiber and datacenter footprints
BNamericas spoke toCEO Ronaldo Pelizon about the company's investments in acquisitions, fiber network expansions and datacenter edge deployments.
