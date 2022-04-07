Brazil’s energy sector seen demanding US$680bn by 2031
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 07, 2022
Thermosolar CSP Hydro Dam Water levels Shallow waters Refineries Nuclear Statistics Capacity Studies Capex Conventionals Deepwater Fossil fuels Coal Generation Solar Natural Gas Generation Thermo Demand Bunker oil/Diesel oil Natural Gas Crude oil Photovoltaic Biofuels Production Biomass Combined cycle Onshore Run of the river Distributed Generation Fuel oils Tidal/Wave energy Hydro Fuel Sales LPG Onshore Wind Market Prices and Forecasts Mini Hydro
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.