Brazil’s railway pipeline surpasses US$30bn
Brazil’s land transportation regulator ANTT said it has authorized 39 railway projects with investments worth 170bn reais (US$33bn) under the authorization regime.
In place since the end of 2021, the regime is a legal framework that authorizes private sector firms to build and operate short-line rail networks under rights-of-use issued by the government. Previously, companies interested in such projects had to go through a lengthy tender process that could take years.
"Compared with the concession model, the authorization regime provides more freedom for companies to set tariffs and there is more flexibility in terms of project implementation. Under the authorization regime, I would say that it is more realistic to make certain projects viable," Bernardo Figueiredo, a partner at TAV Brasil and a former ANTT head, told BNamericas.
"The objective is to promote the development of Brazil’s rail network in a faster and less bureaucratic way and extend the network’s connection with the main Brazilian ports," said ANTT’s general director, Rafael Vitale, in a statement with the latest authorization regime figures.
The regulator recently gave the green light for TAV Brasil to advance with its 50bn-real plan to build and operate a high-speed train between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, for 99 years under the authorization regime.
The 39 authorizations granted so far are expected to produce 12,000km of new railways, in 19 states, according to ANTT.
After Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s victory over former president Jair Bolsonaro in the October elections, requests for new project authorizations stopped due to the possibility of changes to the legal framework.
But shortly after taking office on January 1, the Lula administration said the authorization regime would continue due to Brazil’s need to reduce its strong dependence on highways for freight and passenger transportation.
