Brazil's Samarco opens integrated operations center
Iron ore pellet producer Samarco Mineração, a JV between Brazil’s Vale and Australia’s BHP, opened an integrated operations center (COI) at the Ubu complex, Espírito Santo state.
“The implementation of the COI enhances the flow of information and the alignment with the Germano unit, at the Mariana [mine complex in Minas Gerais]. We advanced yet another practice to bring more safety to all stages of the production process, in addition to strengthening integration between the units,” Samarco head Rodrigo Vilela said in a statement.
The unit integrates the routines of several teams, which will operate equipment in the areas of ore slurry, filtering, pelleting, furnaces, storage and ship loading.
Last year, the company opened a COI at the Germano unit, comprising control rooms and integrated planning, asset and environmental management.
The two COI units will enable real-time and overlapping monitoring of production.
Samarco had to halt operations from 2015 to 2020, after its Fundão tailings dam collapsed and destroyed two villages, killing 19 and causing the country’s worst environmental disaster.
The company resumed partial operations in 2021 and implemented a filtering system and dry stacking of around 80% of tailings.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Brazil extends public consultation for 2050 mining plan
The public consultation will now take place until February 18.
Vale concludes its first acquisition of carbon credits
The Brazilian iron ore giant acquired the credits from Grupo Algar.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Tecar Expansion Project (Port of Itaguaí)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Juruena
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Lavras do Sul
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Alegre
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Bahia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Porto Sul Terminal complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Santa Quitéria
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Pilar 3.0 (Deepening Extension Project)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Vega expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Pedra Branca Gold (South Atlantic)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Atlantic Nickel Mineração Ltda. (Atlantic Nickel)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Alumínio Brasileiro S.A. (Albras)
-
Alumínio Brasileiro S.A. (Albras) is a Brazilian firm engaged in the production and sale of high purity aluminum ingots and foundry alloys. Based in Barcarena, in Pará state, it...
- Company: Energold Perfurações Ltda.
- Company: Bahia Mineração Ltda. (Bamin)
-
Bahia Mineração Ltda. (Bamin) was founded in 2005 to operate the Pedra de Ferro iron ore project, located in Caetite, in Bahia state. Bamin estimates an annual production of 20M...
- Company: Ministério de Minas e Energia da República Federativa do Brasil (MME Brasil)
-
Brazil's Mining and Energy Ministry, MME, is composed of four departments: the Oil, Natural Gas, and Biofuels Secretariat; Geology, Mining and Mineral Transformation Secretariat...
- Company: New Stone Mining Ltda (New Stone Mining)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Mineradora Tabuleiro Ltda (Mineradora Tabuleiro)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Gar Mineração, Comércio, Importação e Exportação S.A. (GAR Diamond Mining)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Itaoeste Serviços e Participações Ltda. (Itaoeste Serviços e Participações)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: MDGEO Serviços de Hidrogeologia LTDA