Iron ore pellet producer Samarco Mineração, a JV between Brazil’s Vale and Australia’s BHP, opened an integrated operations center (COI) at the Ubu complex, Espírito Santo state.

“The implementation of the COI enhances the flow of information and the alignment with the Germano unit, at the Mariana [mine complex in Minas Gerais]. We advanced yet another practice to bring more safety to all stages of the production process, in addition to strengthening integration between the units,” Samarco head Rodrigo Vilela said in a statement.

The unit integrates the routines of several teams, which will operate equipment in the areas of ore slurry, filtering, pelleting, furnaces, storage and ship loading.

Last year, the company opened a COI at the Germano unit, comprising control rooms and integrated planning, asset and environmental management.

The two COI units will enable real-time and overlapping monitoring of production.

Samarco had to halt operations from 2015 to 2020, after its Fundão tailings dam collapsed and destroyed two villages, killing 19 and causing the country’s worst environmental disaster.

The company resumed partial operations in 2021 and implemented a filtering system and dry stacking of around 80% of tailings.