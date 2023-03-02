Buenos Aires mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (pictured) has outlined the infrastructure works that will have to be carried out by his successor, as he looks to run as a candidate for the Argentine presidency.

“Our country can generate millions of jobs. To do that it requires a State that boosts private initiatives,” Rodríguez Larreta said during the opening of sessions in the city’s legislature, where he emphasized that this would be his last year leading the government of the capital.

While highlighting the actions achieved during his administration, which began in December 2015, he stated that he now wants to apply his model at the federal level.

“We need an efficient and facilitating State like the one we have in the city [of Buenos Aires], where we’re always seeking a way to simplify procedures, digitalize them and eliminate those that are of no use,” he said.

Although he did not announce any new projects for his last year as the head of the city government, he did point to key works that will have to be done by his eventual successor:

BA Costa: An urban renewal project aimed at turning a 25km stretch of land close to the Plata River into a series of public parks. A first tender, involving 1bn pesos (US$7mn at the time) was launched in August for one section including an artificial beach and was eventually awarded to local firm CRIBA for 1.5bn pesos in November, government documents show.

However, the works were halted by a local court in December due to health concerns regarding the state of the river water in the area, but that did not stop the city government from launching a tender for another section of the park worth 1bn pesos (US$5mn) in January. Another five sections remain to be tendered.

Sarmiento rail viaduct: In 2019, Rodríguez Larreta launched a project to replace a US$1.5bn project to turn a section of the Sarmiento rail service into an underground line, which was halted when the contractors became embroiled in the Odebrecht bribery scandal.

Instead, the city government is proposing a 7km viaduct between the Liniers and Caballito neighborhoods.

During his speech to the legislature, the mayor said that his administration still has the viaduct in its plans, but it will have to be carried out by the next city government.

Relocation of economy and finance ministry (US$78mn): This project involves a US$20mn contribution from the Plata River basin development fund Fonplata to build the new headquarters of the city’s economy and finance ministry and local public income management agency AGIP at the site of a former prison.

However, the city government suspended the project in 2020 as its finances were badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, it stated in a resolution.

Now Rodríguez Larreta says that the initiative will have to be picked up by the new administration.

The next Buenos Aires mayor is due to be elected on October 22, the same day as the presidential election.

The city’s current health minister, Fernán Quirós, a member of Rodríguez Larreta’s Juntos por el Cambio (center-right) coalition, has already stated that he will run in the August primary for a ticket in the Buenos Aires race.

On the side of the opposition Frente Para Todos (center-left) coalition, which holds the presidency, former women’s minister Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta and current federal sports minister Matías Lammens, who lost against Rodríguez Larreta in 2019, have presented their candidacies for the primary, according to local media.

With regard to the presidential race, Rodríguez Larreta currently leads the polls for the August primary, though polling for the October election shows that he would likely face a runoff on November 19.

In his speech to the Buenos Aires legislature, Rodríguez Larreta said that his plans for the presidency include a federal climate change plan, advancing the digitalization of government procedures and simplifying bureaucracy to boost private investment.