Buenos Aires mayor lays out infra targets for successor as he eyes presidency
Buenos Aires mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (pictured) has outlined the infrastructure works that will have to be carried out by his successor, as he looks to run as a candidate for the Argentine presidency.
“Our country can generate millions of jobs. To do that it requires a State that boosts private initiatives,” Rodríguez Larreta said during the opening of sessions in the city’s legislature, where he emphasized that this would be his last year leading the government of the capital.
While highlighting the actions achieved during his administration, which began in December 2015, he stated that he now wants to apply his model at the federal level.
“We need an efficient and facilitating State like the one we have in the city [of Buenos Aires], where we’re always seeking a way to simplify procedures, digitalize them and eliminate those that are of no use,” he said.
Although he did not announce any new projects for his last year as the head of the city government, he did point to key works that will have to be done by his eventual successor:
BA Costa: An urban renewal project aimed at turning a 25km stretch of land close to the Plata River into a series of public parks. A first tender, involving 1bn pesos (US$7mn at the time) was launched in August for one section including an artificial beach and was eventually awarded to local firm CRIBA for 1.5bn pesos in November, government documents show.
However, the works were halted by a local court in December due to health concerns regarding the state of the river water in the area, but that did not stop the city government from launching a tender for another section of the park worth 1bn pesos (US$5mn) in January. Another five sections remain to be tendered.
Sarmiento rail viaduct: In 2019, Rodríguez Larreta launched a project to replace a US$1.5bn project to turn a section of the Sarmiento rail service into an underground line, which was halted when the contractors became embroiled in the Odebrecht bribery scandal.
Instead, the city government is proposing a 7km viaduct between the Liniers and Caballito neighborhoods.
During his speech to the legislature, the mayor said that his administration still has the viaduct in its plans, but it will have to be carried out by the next city government.
Relocation of economy and finance ministry (US$78mn): This project involves a US$20mn contribution from the Plata River basin development fund Fonplata to build the new headquarters of the city’s economy and finance ministry and local public income management agency AGIP at the site of a former prison.
However, the city government suspended the project in 2020 as its finances were badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, it stated in a resolution.
Now Rodríguez Larreta says that the initiative will have to be picked up by the new administration.
The next Buenos Aires mayor is due to be elected on October 22, the same day as the presidential election.
The city’s current health minister, Fernán Quirós, a member of Rodríguez Larreta’s Juntos por el Cambio (center-right) coalition, has already stated that he will run in the August primary for a ticket in the Buenos Aires race.
On the side of the opposition Frente Para Todos (center-left) coalition, which holds the presidency, former women’s minister Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta and current federal sports minister Matías Lammens, who lost against Rodríguez Larreta in 2019, have presented their candidacies for the primary, according to local media.
With regard to the presidential race, Rodríguez Larreta currently leads the polls for the August primary, though polling for the October election shows that he would likely face a runoff on November 19.
In his speech to the Buenos Aires legislature, Rodríguez Larreta said that his plans for the presidency include a federal climate change plan, advancing the digitalization of government procedures and simplifying bureaucracy to boost private investment.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Political Risk & Macro (Argentina)
IMF ups Latin America's economic growth outlook for 2023
The upward review took place thanks to the better forecast for the two largest countries in the region
Argentine president kicks off election year with push to inaugurate infra works
President Alberto Fernández is looking to inaugurate a series of infrastructure works while polls show him lagging in the primaries scheduled for A...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Basin works and water conduction for the supply of drinking water for Lima
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour ago
- Project: Chimbote tertiary care hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours ago
- Project: Piura tertiary care hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours ago
- Project: Sewerage system and water treatment of the city of Puerto Maldonado (Puerto Maldonado WWTP)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours ago
- Project: Toachi - Pilatón hydro plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
55 minutes ago
- Project: Guillermo Gaviria Echeverri tunnel (Toyo tunnel): Section 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour ago
- Project: Vientos Olavarría wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
58 minutes ago
- Project: Rihue wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour ago
- Project: Continua Chachani photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
60 minutes ago
- Project: Piura Nueva - Frontera transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour ago
Other companies
Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Salini - Impregilo
- Company: Consorcio OIV Tocoma
- Company: P&H Construyendo Soluciones
- Company: La Rolita
- Company: ANDRITZ Uruguay S.A.
- Company: P.C.H. DEL GUALÍ S.A.S. E.S.P
- Company: Oil Group Investments LLC