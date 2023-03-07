The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei) has approved US$250mn in financing for projects that support Colombia's climate action and energy transition.

The funds will be allocated to the planning, management and monitoring of sustainable development in the Andean country, Cabei said in a statement.

"With these resources, environmental sustainability will be improved in areas of high importance for biodiversity through the development of fundamental policies that allow Colombia to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050," Cabei head Dante Mossi said.

He added that Colombia had committed to implementing regulations that fall “within the framework of the Parisi Agreement,” while promoting innovative economic instruments that “make it possible to cover the gaps in climate financing.”

According to Cabei, the financing will help to spur growth of clean energy and sustainable development in the region.