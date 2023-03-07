Cabei approves US$250mn for Colombia climate action plans
The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei) has approved US$250mn in financing for projects that support Colombia's climate action and energy transition.
The funds will be allocated to the planning, management and monitoring of sustainable development in the Andean country, Cabei said in a statement.
"With these resources, environmental sustainability will be improved in areas of high importance for biodiversity through the development of fundamental policies that allow Colombia to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050," Cabei head Dante Mossi said.
He added that Colombia had committed to implementing regulations that fall “within the framework of the Parisi Agreement,” while promoting innovative economic instruments that “make it possible to cover the gaps in climate financing.”
According to Cabei, the financing will help to spur growth of clean energy and sustainable development in the region.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Cabei approves US$250mn for Colombia climate action plans
The financing will help to spur growth of clean energy and sustainable development in the region, the multilateral said.
Colombia assigns 7,500MW of grid capacity
Solar and wind developments were the major beneficiaries, according to energy ministry planning unit UPME.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: San Bartolomé hydroelectric project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Briceño 2 hydroelectric plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: El Ahumado wind park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Briceño 1 hydroelectric plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Termobijao Thermal Power plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: La Virginia - Alférez 500kV transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Transmission line No Information
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Cuestecitas - Nueva Cuestecitas 220 kV transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Collector - Cuestecitas 500 kV transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Alférez - San Marcos 500 kV transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Awarala Central Eléctrica S.A E.S.P. (Awarala Central Eléctrica)
-
Awarala Central Eléctrica S.A E.S.P. was created for the development of the 19.9MW Awarala solar project in northern Colombia's Sucre department. The project will become the cou...
- Company: Cummins de Los Andes S.A. (Cummins)
- Company: Organización de Ingeniería Internacional S.A. (Odinsa)
-
Colombian construction and engineering firm Organización de Ingeniería Internacional S.A. (Grupo Odinsa), is engaged in the structuring, promotion, management, and development o...
- Company: Conhydra S.A
- Company: Air-E S.A.S. E.S.P. (Air-E)
- Company: Unidad Administrativa Especial de Aeronáutica Civil (Aerocivil)
-
Aerocivil is Colombia's national aviation authority, which operates under the direction of the transport ministry. It regulates the country's navigation and airspace, as well as...
- Company: Alpopular S.A. (Alpopular)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...