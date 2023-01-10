Nicaragua
Press Release

Calibre Mining Delivers Record Full Year 2022 Gold Production of 221,999 ounces; Setting up 2023 for 20% Production Growth to 250,000 – 275,000 ounces

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Production Gold

