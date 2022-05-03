Caribbean power watch: Hydro procurement, regulatory tweaks
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Fossil fuels Geothermal Nuclear Biomass Thermo Tenders Wind Water levels Climate change Photovoltaic Mini Hydro Thermosolar CSP Bunker oil/Diesel oil Regulator Hydro Dam Renewable Generation Solar Hydro Legislation & Regulation Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Coal Generation Tidal/Wave energy Natural Gas Generation Fuel oils Run of the river Combined cycle Studies
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.