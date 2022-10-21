Ecuador
Press Release

CELEC EP advances with the installation of the transformer in the Policentro substation, which will guarantee the capacity to deliver energy to Guayaquil

Bnamericas Published: Friday, October 21, 2022
Transmission Lines Substations

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address