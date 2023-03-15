This Celec release was published using machine translation

In Quito, authorities from the Electricity Corporation of Ecuador (CELEC EP) and delegates from the Canadian Embassy in Ecuador held a working meeting to review possible areas of cooperation and technical assistance for the development of the Ecuadorian electricity sector.

During the meeting, both parties showed their willingness to work together on issues of interest in the areas of generation, transmission and institutional strengthening. Within this framework, CELEC EP undertook to present a portfolio of projects for the development of non-conventional renewable energy to the Canadian Embassy.

The purpose is to encourage the participation of public or private companies from that country, as strategic partners of the Corporation, in the development of these new projects that aim to guarantee a reliable and safe energy supply, especially during the dry season.

Gonzalo Uquillas Vallejo, General Manager of CELEC EP, highlighted this approach, which helps the Corporation to find strategic partners for the development of new projects to strengthen the electricity sector. He also expressed his interest in companies from that country proposing initiatives to develop new technologies, such as electricity storage, technical training programs, institutional strengthening and expanding the participation of women in managerial and decision-making areas of the Corporation.