Ecuador
Celec EP requested the start of commercial operation of the 49 MW Sarapullo plant

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 02, 2023
This Celec release was published using machine translation.

This Wednesday, March 1, the Electricity Corporation of Ecuador (CELEC EP) requested the National Electricity Operator (CENACE) to declare the 49 MW (megawatt) Sarapullo Hydroelectric Power Plant in commercial operation.

The request was made once all the technical, administrative and legal requirements demanded by the Agency for the Regulation and Control of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources (ARCEM), the Vice Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energies, and the Operator CENACE were met.

This plant, which is the first use of the Toachi Pilatón hydroelectric project (254.4 MW), concluded the testing stage in June of the previous year and began experimental operation in July. As of the previous October 18, the continuous operation began, with the purpose of contributing with reliable energy during the dry season in the hydroelectric plants, located in the Amazon basin.

During this period, the Sarapullo plant has already delivered approximately 50 gigawatt-hours to the National Interconnected System (SNI). This plant takes advantage of the energy potential of the Pilatón River and has three Francis-type generating units of 16.3 megawatts each, for a total installed capacity of 49 MW. The energy is delivered to the SNI through the Alluriquín Substation, owned by the CELEC EP Transelectric Business Unit.

Meanwhile, the assembly work for the generation units of the Alluriquín power plant (204 MW) is advancing, in accordance with the new established schedule.

