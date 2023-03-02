Celec Statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

On March 2, 2023, in Zamora (Zamora Chinchipe), the Manager of CELEC EP Transelectric, Henry Herrería, along with his technical team, held a working meeting with the president of Empresa Eléctrica Regional del Sur SA, Alfredo Samaniego; and Luis Chinchay, Zonal Director 10 of the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition (MAATE), on the new transmission system Delsitanisagua - Cumbaratza - Los Encuentros - Bomboiza, 230/138 thousand volts.

In the meeting, the technical team of the Transelectric Business Unit highlighted the importance of the benefits of the project. Through this new link, the energy that will be produced by future generation plants in the southern and southeastern areas of the country will be transmitted, which will strengthen the reliability and security of the energy transmission service in this important sector of Ecuador.

Mr. Herrería indicated that it is vital to work in a committed and coordinated manner among public institutions to achieve optimal results. He also highlighted the importance of this new system, which, because it is located in a strategic area where water resources are abundant and provide a clean energy source, will be able to supply future demands.

The Environmental Impact Study of the project is being reviewed by the MAATE, zone 10, as part of the process of obtaining the Environmental License, a document that will enable the construction of this new transmission system. The MAATE team indicated that until March 3, 2023, it will issue observations to the document, a normal process within the approval process.

As part of the work agenda in the territory, the Manager and the technical team toured the route of the new transmission system, with the aim of highlighting the restrictions, possible variants to be executed and recommendations for construction.

The Government of Ecuador, through the Ministry of Energy and Mines, constantly promotes new electricity transmission projects for the productive development of all Ecuadorians.