Cenace declared the Sarapullo hydroelectric plant in commercial operation
By Celec
By official letter No. CENACE-2023-0127-O, the National Electricity Operator (CENACE) declared the 49 MW (megawatt) Sarapullo Hydroelectric Power Plant in commercial operation. This is the first use of the 254.4 MW Toachi Pilatón hydroelectric complex.
The decision was adopted after the evaluation of satisfactory compliance with the technical and commercial requirements for the incorporation of these new facilities into the National Interconnected System (SNI). The measure is effective from 00:00 on March 1, 2023.
CENACE's decision implies that from this date the Corporation, through the Hidrotoapi Business Unit, will be able to invoice for the energy produced, as well as for the availability of the plant for the SNI. These new income will allow to continue with the assembly of the electromechanical components of the Alluriquín power plant (204 MW), located in the parish of the same name, and which registers an advance of 85 percent.
The operation of these power plants is essential for the country, since it is located in the foothills of the Western Cordillera, between the provinces of Pichincha, Cotopaxi and Santo Domingo de Los Tsáchilas, which means that their electricity production is complementary to that of the power plants. from the Amazon slope. This was evident during the last dry season, when Sarapullo contributed approximately 50 gigawatt-hours to the SNI for the benefit of Ecuadorians.
This plant takes advantage of the energy potential of the Pilatón River and has three Francis-type generating units of 16.3 megawatts each, for a total installed capacity of 49 MW.
