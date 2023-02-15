CFE Internet for Well-being will connect 20 million Mexicans in marginalized and hard-to-reach populations with 4.5G
CFE press release
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
With the aim of bringing the Internet to 20 million people who are in inaccessible populations, in remote and marginalized regions, the Mexican government has launched CFE Internet for Well-being.
During the morning presidential conference, the director general of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Manuel Bartlett Díaz, pointed out that 20 million Mexicans are subjected to marginalization, being children, as well as adolescents the most affected, for not having a fundamental tool for knowledge due to the mere fact of living in places where access is considered uneconomical or unprofitable.
"In the routine of daily life, the issue can go hidden from the other millions (of inhabitants), it could be totally unnoticed, but for the government of the Fourth Transformation (not)," said the head of the CFE.
The project consists of taking advantage of the 50,000 kilometers (km) of fiber optics installed in the transmission network to connect the population to an internet node and it is expected that another 32,000 km will be built.
The optical fiber, which is found in the guard cable of the transmission towers, will be connected to an internet node, it will go to telecommunications towers, to later go to radio bases and finally to personal devices for the delivery of the 4.5G wireless internet services to the population. Additionally, from the nearest fiber optic location, the CFE carries out civil works (ducts, pipes, registers, among others) to bring these fiber optic connections to telecommunication towers strategically installed and in high places. Communities outside the reach of fiber optics will be connected via satellite.
In his speech, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, indicated that the goal of his administration is to leave all the country's municipal capitals connected to the internet.
Altán Redes, a company that has a concession to cover the connectivity of more than 90 percent of the Mexican population, with infrastructure that connects communities of less than 5,000 inhabitants, also participates in the project. To date, it has deployed 7,446 telecommunications towers and thanks to those built by the CFE, at the end of the six-year term there will be 12,601, which will provide coverage to 118 million Mexicans.
The general director of CFE Telecommunications and Internet for All (CFE TEIT), David Pantoja Meléndez, explained that there are 62,413 free internet points in the country (44,863 in public schools; 3,756 in federal buildings; 2,890 in Liconsa stores; 2,375 points in public places; 1,771 in rural medical units; 1,553 in Diconsa; 1,217 in libraries, 853 in health centers and 3,135 in other places). He highlighted that, of the 2,469 municipal seats in the country, at the beginning of the administration, 531 did not have connectivity, but 117 were able to connect and by the end of 2023 they will all have internet and mobile phone service.
Regarding the plans, CFE TEIT has monthly, semi-annual and annual packages. The most basic plan is $30 a month for one gig of data and the largest is $2,100 for a year, with 20 gigs a month. The information to access the services can be found on the website: https://cfeteit.mx and the chips can be obtained at some Telecomm offices, Pantoja Meléndez pointed out.
By covering the most marginalized communities with internet and mobile telephony, digital inequality will be reduced; the population will have access to remote education, work and medical services; It will foster competitiveness in the telecommunications sector and the regional economy.
As of December 2022, CFE Internet para el Bienestar has achieved 91.9% national coverage and 72.6% with its own 4.5G technology. It is estimated that by December 2023 it will reach 94% national coverage and 91.9% with its own 4.5G technology. With this project, technological inequality has been combated through free internet and telephone points, with social plans and rates, to reach the goal of 94% of the population with coverage.
The general director of Altán Redes, Carlos Lerma Cotera, and the coordinator of the National Digital Strategy of the Office of the Presidency of the Republic, Carlos Emiliano Calderón Mercado, were also present at the conference.
Video: https://youtu.be/c4DAr8Usw48
